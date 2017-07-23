Troops waging war against Boko Haram in the North-East, have killed 3 female suicide bombers in Borno state.

According to Daily Post, the suicide bombers were trying to enter the 103 Battalion base when they were shot dead.

Speaking to newsmen, the Director Army Public Relations, Brig. General Sani Usmam Kukasheka said the jihadists were ordered to halt, but they refused.

Kukasheka also said “They were, however, challenged severally but continued advancing, declining several warnings to stop. Consequently, the troops neutralized them instantly. The remains of the suicide bombers have since been evacuated from the location.

“The general public is please requested to continue to support troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE and report any suspicious movements of persons to the military or security agencies.”

Also, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai has directed the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, to capture the Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau dead or alive.