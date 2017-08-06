Home > Local >

Troops kill 2 terrorists, recover weapons, logistics in Borno

Nigerian soldiers prepare to head off in search of Boko Haram militants outside Maiduguri, in northeast Nigeria, in March 2016 play

Nigerian soldiers prepare to head off in search of Boko Haram militants outside Maiduguri, in northeast Nigeria, in March 2016

(AFP/File)

The Nigerian Army on Sunday said it had killed two suspected Boko Haram terrorists in an ambush along Alagarno forest axis in Borno.

The Army Director of Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, disclosed this in a statement.

Usman said that the operation was carried out by troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE deployed at Forward Operation Base, Mainok, on Aug. 5.

He said that the insurgents were ferrying logistics to their colleagues when the troops ambushed them.

He said “two weapons’’, motorcycles, Jerry cans and grinded guinea corn were recovered from them during the operation.

The army spokesman also disclosed that troops of 151 Battalion, 21 Brigade Nigerian Army, on routine clearing of bushes to aid unhindered movement of troops, had discovered multiple Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

He said the devices were connected together and laid on the shoulder of the road “at a suspected terrorist ambush site along road Banki Junction-Bama’’.

Usman said that troops had successfully disconnected and recovered the devices.

On August 5, three suicide bombers were killed by the military in the Simari area of Maiduguri, the police and a vigilance group said.

The incident occurred at Simari on the outskirts of Maiduguri at about 10 p.m. when a male and two female suicide bombers tried to infiltrate the town. 

Nigerian soldiers on patrol in Banki, Borno State, to guard against infiltration or attack by Boko Haram insurgents
