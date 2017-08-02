Tinubu, Bisi Akande pay Aregbesola condolence visit (PHOTOS)

A delegation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) paid a condolence visit to Osun state governor, Rauf Aregbesola over his mother's death.

The delegation was led by former Lagos state governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and former Osun state governor and national chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande, as they met with the governor on Wednesday, August 2, 2017, at the Government House in Osogbo, the state capital.

ALSO READ: Osun Governor's late mother laid to rest (PHOTOS)

Governor Aregbesola's 85-year-old mother, Alhaja Saratu, died in the early hours of Tuesday, August 1, while he was away in Kebbi state for the Federal Government-Progressive Governors Forum Parley on Policy Synergy to ensure Development.

According to Islamic rites, she was buried later during the day after the Governor's return.

In a condolence message on Tuesday in Lagos, Tinubu had said the governor's mother was a great woman who always stood by her son in prayers.

The delegation also included former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro.