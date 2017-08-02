Home > Local >

Tinubu, Bisi Akande pay Aregbesola condolence visit (PHOTOS)

Aregbesola Tinubu, Bisi Akande pay Osun Governor condolence visit (PHOTOS)

They met with the governor in Osogbo to condole with him over the recent death of his mother.

  • Published:
Image

Abiola Ajimobi Gov commiserates with Aregbesola over mother’s death
Tinubu APC National Leader commiserates with Aregbesola over mother's death
Aregbesola Osun Governor's late mother laid to rest (PHOTOS)
Aregbesola Osun state Governor loses mum
Aregbesola Osun Gov appoints Semiu Okanlawon as SA
Aregbesola Osun Gov to take cocoa production to a whole new level
Aregbesola Osun govt not owing workers - governor says
In Osun RLG Adulawo trains 5000 youths on ICT
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A delegation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) paid a condolence visit to Osun state governor, Rauf Aregbesola over his mother's death.

The delegation was led by former Lagos state governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and former Osun state governor and national chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande, as they met with the governor on Wednesday, August 2, 2017, at the Government House in Osogbo, the state capital.

ALSO READ: Osun Governor's late mother laid to rest (PHOTOS)

Governor Aregbesola's 85-year-old mother, Alhaja Saratu, died in the early hours of Tuesday, August 1, while he was away in Kebbi state for the Federal Government-Progressive Governors Forum Parley on Policy Synergy to ensure Development.

Governor Rauf Aregbesola with his late mother Alhaja Saratu Aregbesola play

Governor Rauf Aregbesola with his late mother Alhaja Saratu Aregbesola

(Nairaland)

 

According to Islamic rites, she was buried later during the day after the Governor's return.

In a condolence message on Tuesday in Lagos, Tinubu had said the governor's mother was a great woman who always stood by her son in prayers.

The delegation also included former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. He buries himself in movies as a favourite pastime to compensate for his social awkwardness.

Top 3

1 Biafra Zionist Federation Group declares independence from Nigeriabullet
2 Pulse Opinion Thank you, Mr President, for making CNN laugh at usbullet
3 Nnamdi Kanu Group threatens to cause chaos if IPOB leader is arrestedbullet

Local

 
National ID Cards Committee proposes 3 years to issue 180m copies
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo
Osinbajo Acting President warns that 'hate speech precedes tragedies'
Boko Haram's shadowy leader, Abubakar Shekau
Boko Haram 7 die in attack on Adamawa community
THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Wednesday, August 2, 2017]