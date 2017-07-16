Home > Local >

Tinubu :  APC leader asks NASS to Promote nation’s diversity for prosperity

Tinubu APC leader asks NASS to Promote nation's diversity for prosperity

Tinubu made the call when the Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu visited him at his residence in Lagos on Saturday.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu, has advised federal lawmakers to come up with legislation that would help in promoting the country’s diversity for prosperity.

Tinubu made the call when the Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu led Senate and House of Representatives Committee on the review of 1999 Constitution on a visit at his residence in Lagos on Saturday.

The Senators visited him on the sidelines of their annual retreat on the review of the 1999 Constitution in Lagos.

He commended the legislators for the efforts on ways to properly amend the country’s constitution.

“I urged you to continue to work for the unity of the nation for our diversity to be meaningful. I promise to be available to render any assistance by providing suggestions and ideas that can foster a greater Nigeria.

“Do not allow excuses turn you to the house-of-do-nothing.The country is not in a panic mode because of the way you have given effect to the executive constitutional requests,’’ he said.

Tinubu also urged the legislators to take another look at some of the items in the exclusive federal list, which he described as too loaded.

According to him, this will pave the way for the practice of true federalism in the country.

Speaking earlier, Ekweremadu said the visit was to honour Tinubu as a prominent leader and a former Senator. The deputy president of the Senate described him as a man of great expertise in the art of governance and law-making.

He said the lawmakers would always be ready to learn from his wealth of knowledge.

