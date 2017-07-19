Home > Local >

Taraba State Assembly passes anti-open grazing bill

In Taraba State Assembly passes anti-open grazing bill

After clause by clause consideration of the bill, the legislators unanimously voted for its passage through voice vote.

  • Published:
Taraba State House of Assembly play

Taraba State House of Assembly

(NAN)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Taraba House of Assembly on Wednesday passed the Anti-Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Bill 2017.

The passage of the bill came a day after the Assembly adopted the report of the public hearing on the bill which was conducted across the three senatorial zones of the state.

At the plenary presided over by the Speaker, Mr Abel Diah, the bill was read for the third time after a motion by the Majority Leader, Mr Joseph Kunini and seconded by Mr Pius Sabo of Wukari 1 constituency.

After clause by clause consideration of the bill, the legislators unanimously voted for its passage through voice vote.

In his remarks, the speaker thanked the members for the attention given to the bill.

He advised the executive arm to give a minimum of six months grace to enlighten the public on the provisions of the bill before the commencement of enforcement as contained in the bill.

Gov. Darius Ishaku sent the bill to the Assembly on May 17, for consideration. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Diezani Alison Madueke 20 things you should know about ex minister’s...bullet
2 Diezani Alison Madueke Ex-Minister threatens to expose her partners in...bullet
3 Osinbajo Acting President’s life is in danger - Prophet Elijah Ayodelebullet

Local

Governor of Anambra state, Dr Willie Obiano.
Obiano Gov calls on FG to declare state of emergency on erosion in Anambra
The whistle blowing policy of the FG has been yielding fruits
Whistle Blowers Senate passes Protection Bill for informants
Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed
Paris Club Refund Gov Ahmed releases over N312M to pay salary arrears
Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo (left) paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello (middle), with Governor Abdul'aziz Yari (right) in Zamfara state on Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Osinbajo Nigeria is 'one of the greatest countries in the world'