Suspected assassins attack GEJ’s son-in-law

On Friday, July 7, 2017, Prince Goodwill Edward, the son-in-law of former President Goodluck Jonathan, was attacked by unknown gunmen believed to be assassins.

According to Daily Post, he was shot near his residence at State Housing Estate around Calabar Municipal area in Cross-Rivers state.

Speaking to newsmen on the incident, the state Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, said this was the third or fourth attempt on Edward’s life.

He said “This was the third or fourth time that this thing is happening. As at now I’m talking to you there is no official report about it? We are not going to wait until the matter is reported. We are the police we know our responsibility.

“Even if they have a reason for not reporting which we are not going to sit down until the matter is reported, we have the responsibility to investigate and by the grace of God we will go after those responsible.

“Information just got to me that this is the third or fourth time that they have attempted him.”

A source revealed to Daily Post that the former President’s son-in-law is receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

Prince Goodwill Edward is the Special Adviser on Youths Affairs to Governor Ben Ayade.