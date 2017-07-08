Home > Local >

Suspected assassins attack GEJ’s son-in-law

Goodluck Jonathan Suspected assassins attack GEJ’s son-in-law for the fourth time

Edward was shot near his residence at State Housing Estate around Calabar Municipal area in Cross-Rivers state.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan waves to the crowd as he leaves the office during the inauguration of President Mohammadu Buhari at the Eagles Square in Abuja, on May 29, 2015 play

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan waves to the crowd as he leaves the office during the inauguration of President Mohammadu Buhari at the Eagles Square in Abuja, on May 29, 2015

(AFP/File)

Doyin Okupe Former presidential aide dumps PDP but no one really cares
Ameachi Goodluck Jonathan ya yaudari iyamurai
Doyin Okupe Former presidential aide dumps PDP
Goodluck Jonathan Ex-President commiserates with Taraba people over ex-Gov, Suntai’s death
Nnamdi Kanu Goodluck Jonathan was a weak President – IPOB leader says
Eid-el-Fitr Ex-President Jonathan urges Nigerians to pray, work for peace
Patience Jonathan 'Protect me from EFCC, others', ex-First Lady begs Reps
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

On Friday, July 7, 2017, Prince Goodwill Edward, the son-in-law of former President Goodluck Jonathan, was attacked by unknown gunmen believed to be assassins.

According to Daily Post, he was shot near his residence at State Housing Estate around Calabar Municipal area in Cross-Rivers state.

Speaking to newsmen on the incident, the state Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, said this was the third or fourth attempt on Edward’s life.

He said “This was the third or fourth time that this thing is happening. As at now I’m talking to you there is no official report about it? We are not going to wait until the matter is reported. We are the police we know our responsibility.

“Even if they have a reason for not reporting which we are not going to sit down until the matter is reported, we have the responsibility to investigate and by the grace of God we will go after those responsible.

ALSO READ: Goodluck Jonathan's former CSO reported dead

“Information just got to me that this is the third or fourth time that they have attempted him.”

A source revealed to Daily Post that the former President’s son-in-law is receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

Prince Goodwill Edward is the Special Adviser on Youths Affairs to Governor Ben Ayade.

Image
  • Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers (R) presenting the award of Grand Service Star of Rivers State (GSSRS) to Former President Goodluck Jonathan, during the Excellent Achievers of Rivers Golden Jubilee State Awards in Port Harcourt Rivers state. 02871/28/5/2017/Chidi Oholete/EO/NAN 
  • Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers (R) presenting the award of Grand Service Star of Rivers State (GSSRS) to First Military Governor of Rivers State, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, during the the Excellent Achievers of Rivers Golden Jubilee State Awards in Port Harcourt Rivers state. 02872/28/5/2017/Chidi Oholete/EO/NAN 
  • Director-General, Voice of Nigeria, Mr Osita Okechukwu (R) Leading other drummers, during the 2017 Igwa Nshi festival of Amankwo-Eke festival at Udi local government area of Enugu state on Sunday (28/5/17). 02873/28/5/2017/ Michael Agada/EO/NAN 
  • Cultural Dancers carrying a pupil of Unique Blossom Schools Maitama during the School's Cultural Day Celebration to mark 2017 International Children's Day in Abuja on Sunday (28/5/17) 02874/28/5/2017/Callistus Ewelike/EO/NAN 
  • An accident scene at secretariat junction along Yakubu Gowon way in Jos on Sunday (28/5/17). 02875/28/5/2017/Sunday Adah/EO/NAN 
  • From left: Former Governor of Sokoto State, MalamYahaya Abdulkarim; Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu; Emir of Talata-Mafara, Alhaji Muhammad Bello-Barmo and Gov. Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State during the inauguration of 11 kilometers road and modern primary health care center in Garbadu, Danfonfo and Yarkufuji communities in Talatar-Mafara and Bakura local Government Areas on Sunday (28/5/17). 02876/28/5/2017/Ishaq Tambuwal/EO/NAN 
  • Organiser, Spelling Bee Competition, Henrietta Ibrahim addressing participants during the Opening Ceremony of Spelling Bee Competition to mark Children's Day Celebration in Jos. 02877/28/5/2017/Sunday Adah/NAN 
  • Zonal Manager, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Jos office, Mr Ephraim Sheyin; General Manager, Highland Fm Jos/Organizer of the Spelling Bee Competition, Henrietta Ibrahim and Head of Department, Language/Arts, Government Secondary School Rikkos, Josephine Ayuba during the Opening Ceremony of Spelling Bee Competition to Mark Children's Day celebration in Jos. 02878/28/5/2017/Sunday Adah/NAN 
  • 2017 Batch A-Corps members demonstrating fighting techniques, during the visit of the Director-General, National Youth Service Corps, Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure in Lagos on Sunday (28/5/17). 02879/28/5/2017/ Wasiu Zubair/EO/NAN 
  • 2017 Batch A-Corps members performing during the visit of the Director-General, National Youth Service Corps, Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure in Lagos on Sunday (28/5/17). 02880/28/5/2017/ Wasiu Zubair/EO/NAN 
  • From left: Representative of the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj.-Gen. Augustine Okoi; former Chief of Naval Staff, retired Vice Adm. Ishaya Ibrahim; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Ibok-Ete Ibas; President, Naval Officers Wives’ Association (NOWA), Mrs Theresa Ibas and the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, at the 61ST Navy Week Inter-Denominational Church Service at All Saints Military Protestant Church, Mogadishu Cantonment in Abuja on Sunday (28/5/17). 02881/28/5/2017/Johnson Udeani/EO/NAN 
  • From left: Chief of Civil Military Affairs, Army Head Quarters, Maj.-Gen. Nuhu Angbazo; former Chief of Naval Staff, retired Vice Adm. Ishaya Ibrahim; ; President, Naval Officers Wives’ Association (NOWA), Mrs Theresa Ibas and Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Ibok-Ete Ibas, at the 61ST Navy Week Inter-Denominational Church Service at All Saints Military Protestant Church, Mogadishu Cantonment in Abuja on Sunday (28/5/17). 02882/28/5/2017/Johnson Udeani/EO/NAN 
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast. He also loves exploring and sharing about the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Aregbesola 'You descended so low', Davido's family fires back at Osun Govbullet
2 Osinbajo Not backing Acting President was "gross insubordination",...bullet
3 Fashola, National Assembly Who landed the deadliest punch?bullet

Local

Nnamdi Kanu
Nnamdi Kanu Arewa youths’ leader says IPOB leader is using Biafra as a business venture
Geoffrey Onyeama
Geoffrey Onyeama Minister says FG determined to take Nigerians out of poverty
Signpost at the entrance of Bakassi LG
Bakassi Killings FG summons Cameroonian Ambassador over alleged murder of Nigerians
Governor Ayo Fayose
Fayose Governor says voting Buhari was a mistake