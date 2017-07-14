Sokoto reps member, Wamakko is dead

A member of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Abdullahi Muhammad Wamakko, (APC-Kware/Wamakko) is dead.

Muhammad, who was born in Jan. 1967, died on Friday at an Abuja Hospital after a brief illness.

Until his death, he was the Vice Chairman of the House Committee on the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency(FERMA), apart from membership of several House Committees.

The Chairman of Wamakko Local Government, Alhaji Ahmed Kalambaina, said that the remains of the deceased would be buried in his home town, Wamakko, later on Friday.

The Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Mr. Abdulrazak Namdas, confirmed the death of Wamakko.

Namdas said, “A member from Sokoto State, Aliyu Shagari, actually broke the news to some of us today.

“We are meeting on the review of the 1999 Constitution. We have already observed a one-minute silence in his honour.

“Our hearts go out to his family and we also pray for him to have peaceful rest.”

The deceased who was a younger brother to the former governor of the state, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko is survived by a wife and five children.