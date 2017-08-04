Sokoto Executive Council approves N1.5b road, water projects

Home > Local >

Three major roads within Mabera area of the state capital will gulp approximately N1.2 billion.

(Punch)

The Sokoto State Executives Council has approved road projects worth N1.4 billion in selected locations across the state.

Briefing reporters at the end of the meeting which was presided over by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the state commissioner for lands and housing, Muhammad Bello Abubakar, said three major roads within Mabera area of the state capital will gulp approximately N1.2 billion.

"The Mabera roads include Wali Bako Hospital-Tsohon Gida-Eastern Bypass road awarded to Habib Engineering Ltd at the cost of N319 million.

"The others are Kantin Sani-Tsohon Gida junction road  awarded to Mothercat Ltd at the cost of over N262 million with a completion period of 12 months and Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital-Sabon Gida road leading to FGC awarded at the cost of just over N322 million," he disclosed.

The commissioner said other road projects approved by the Council include Pepsi Cola to NTA junction along Garba Muhammad road awarded at the cost of over N127 million, Interchange road from CBN to Union Bank roundabout awarded to Roads Nigeria Ltd. at the cost of N59 million and construction of link road from Bodinga Road behind Teaching Hospital to Argungu road at the cost of N86 million.

The rest include reconstruction of Agaie road from Kaduna road to Garba Duba road in Sokoto town (N96m) and the construction of 18km Goronyo Main Road-Illela-Gadon Mata road in Goronyo LGA at the cost of over N290 million.

Also speaking, the state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Dr. Muhammad Jabbi Kilgori, said the council approved the rehabilitation and expansion of Government Day Secondary School in Tambuwal LGA and Government Day Secondary School, Kofar Rini, at a combined cost of N309 million.

On water intervention, the Council approved the rehabilitation of water tanks with a capacity for two million gallons at Old Market Area of Sokoto town at the cost of N78.1 million.

Similarly, the Council approved the drilling of 12 solar boreholes in schools across the state. Four boreholes are to be constructed in each of the three senatorial zones.

