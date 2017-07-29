Shun politics of bitterness, Imo Deputy Gov tells politicians

Chief Eze Madumere, Imo Deputy Governor on Friday called on Nigerian politicians to shun politics of bitterness and calumny for the interest of the nation.

Madumere made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja while reacting to Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) visit to President Muhammadu Buhari in London.

He said that it was ideal for politicians to build bridges of love among colleagues irrespective of party affiliations and interests.

The Deputy Governor, who said that the visit was an end to malicious rumours, said there was nothing secret about the president’s health.

‘’Every Nigerian has realised that there is nothing secret about the president’s illness, I am happy that some governors like David Umahi of Ebonyi described the recovery as miraculous.

‘’Umahi is a PDP governor, so that goes to show that the President is okay without any hidden or mysterious sickness,’’ he said.

Madumere, however, urged Nigerians irrespective of their faith or belief to continue to pray for the good health of the president.

According to him, the President needs our support because he means well for Nigeria.

He therefore commended the leadership of APC and its governors for ‘’the synergy and optimum understanding that exists between the president and vice president in moving Nigeria forward.’’

NAN reports a seven-man delegation of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) visited President Muhammadu Buhari on July 26 to ascertain his state of health.

The governors were led by the chairman of the forum and governor of Zamfara, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari.