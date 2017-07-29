Some Senators allegedly received bribes and kickbacks to pass the Peace Corps bill, reports say.

According to Premium Times, the lawmakers got up to 500 job slots and cash rewards for passing the bill.

Reports say the Senators openly accused each other of receiving bribes from the Peace Corp during one of their sittings.

A source who spoke to Premium Times revealed that “the leadership of the Senate quickly weighed in, made peace amongst the feuding senators and hushed up the case, consequently saving the upper chamber from another major embarrassment.”

Speaking on the allegation, the Peace Corp spokesman, Milicent Umoru said “At no point did our organisation offered any bribes to lawmakers.

“The bill actually suffered a whole lot before it was finally adopted a few days ago.”

Dickson Akoh, the Peace Corps commandant, while speaking to newsmen, said “The Peace Corps will achieve capacity building for youth creativity and intervention; capacity building for youth development and empowerment in agriculture; and peace education and conflict resolution.”

The Senate had earlier stepped down the passage of the bill that sought to establish the Peace Corps of Nigeria in May 2017.