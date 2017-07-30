Sani, his colleague in the Red Chambers, Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, and journalists ran for their lives during the attack.
A Twitter user, Sumner Shagari Sambo with the handle, @Sumner_Sambo, said the incident occurred today, Sunday, July 30, 2017.
This is coming as the Kaduna State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) issued a statement insisting that the Senator remains suspended from the party.
In his reaction, the Senator, who represents Kaduna Central Senatorial District, said "We are like the Jews in Egypt who were ruled by a Pharaoh, now stucked by the red sea. But we shall cross.”
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state suspended Shehu Sani indefinitely, after his 11-month suspension elapsed on Tuesday, November 29, 2016.