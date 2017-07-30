Senator Shehu Sani has been attacked by a mob during his press briefing at the Kaduna press centre, in Kaduna state, reports say.

According to TV News, Sani, his colleague in the Red Chambers, Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, and journalists ran for their lives during the attack.

A Twitter user, Sumner Shagari Sambo with the handle, @Sumner_Sambo, said the incident occurred today, Sunday, July 30, 2017.

UPDATE: Sen. Shehu Sani remains suspended from party, APC Kaduna chapter insists, as mob invade Sani's briefing at…

This is coming as the Kaduna State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) issued a statement insisting that the Senator remains suspended from the party.

In his reaction, the Senator, who represents Kaduna Central Senatorial District, said "We are like the Jews in Egypt who were ruled by a Pharaoh, now stucked by the red sea. But we shall cross.”