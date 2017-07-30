The Nigerian Senate has warned Prof. Itse Sagay to stop making comments capable of denigrating the law making body.

Sagay had earlier told newsmen that the Bukola Saraki led Senate is the worst in Nigeria’s history.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) also accused the lawmakers of passing laws that serve their personal interests.

In its reaction, the Senate, through the Chairman, Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Aliyu Sabi-Abdullahi said “He (Sagay) is entitled to his opinion. That people can make nonsensical statements is the beauty of democracy but to be totally irresponsible in denigrating state and democratic institutions is definitely unacceptable. He is not speaking as a private citizen, given his position in this government.

“He needs to guard his utterances. He is in a democratically elected government brought about by the electoral victory of our great party made possible by the collective efforts of party members, including members of the Senate and House of Representatives.

“If he does not understand the decorum and values of democracy, let him go back to the classroom; if he is still needed there. His disdain for the National Assembly surely makes him anti-democratic. In the alternative, I challenge him to contest in 2019 or forever remain silent.”