Home > Local >

Senate passes Whistle Blowers Protection Bill

Whistle Blowers Senate passes Protection Bill for informants

Sen David Umaru said that the bill would facilitate and encourage the disclosure of improper conduct by persons, public officers and corporate bodies, private and public.

  • Published:
The whistle blowing policy of the FG has been yielding fruits play

The whistle blowing policy of the FG has been yielding fruits

(Getty Images)

Saraki Senate to pass Whistle-Blower Protection Bill in July
Anti-Graft How safe are whistle blowers?
Whistle Blowing National Assembly to pass bill soon – Rep
Lai Mohammed Buhari has blocked leakages in government – Minister says
Senate Lawmakers criticize government agencies for failing to submit budget
EFCC Agency takes 2 whistleblowers to court for giving false information
Dogara Speaker says Whistleblower Bill vital to war against corruption
Whistleblower Policy Senate passes bill to protect ‘snitches’
Ekweremadu Court grants bail to whistle blower
SERAP CCT judge queries use of public funds to buy vehicles for politicians
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Whistle Blowers Protection Bill has been passed by the Senate.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Biodun Olujimi (PDP-Ekiti) was passed on Wednesday after a third reading. It scaled second reading on Oct. 19, 2016.

Presenting report on the bill before its passage, Chairman, Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matter, Sen. David Umaru, said a thorough job was done to ensure that the bill stood the test of time.

He said that the bill would facilitate and encourage the disclosure of improper conduct by persons, public officers and corporate bodies, private and public.

He also said that the bill, when passed, would ensure that matters disclosed were properly investigated and handled appropriately in accordance with the law.

The chairman further said the bill would ensure adequate protection of whistle blowers from reprisals, victimisation, isolation and humiliation, which were some of the consequences of whistle-blowing.

This legal framework also contemplates financial reward for any disclosure that leads to discovery and recovery of funds, properties and so on, so as to serve as incentive to potential whistleblowers.

“On the whole, this mechanism is a recognised concept which has been adopted by many countries of the world and it has helped in the fight against corruption.

“Further inputs that were not contemplated in the bill were included as we carried an extensive research to ensure that it met international best practice that will enable it stand the test of time,’’ he said.

After presentation of the report, the lawmakers subjected the bill to clause-by-clause consideration, and it was subsequently approved through a unanimous voice vote.

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, commended the lawmakers for their dedication to ensuring that the bill scaled third reading.

He said that passage of the bill was one of the efforts of the National Assembly to ensure that the fight against corruption was won in the country.

He said, “a landmark has been made today and this will definitely help patriotic individuals who risk their lives in the fight against corruption.

“This law will be able to protect them and encourage others. This is part of our commitment to supporting the government in the fight against corruption.’’

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Diezani Alison Madueke 20 things you should know about ex minister’s...bullet
2 Diezani Alison Madueke Ex-Minister threatens to expose her partners in...bullet
3 Osinbajo Acting President’s life is in danger - Prophet Elijah Ayodelebullet

Local

Governor of Anambra state, Dr Willie Obiano.
Obiano Gov calls on FG to declare state of emergency on erosion in Anambra
Taraba State House of Assembly
In Taraba State Assembly passes anti-open grazing bill
Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed
Paris Club Refund Gov Ahmed releases over N312M to pay salary arrears
Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo (left) paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello (middle), with Governor Abdul'aziz Yari (right) in Zamfara state on Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Osinbajo Nigeria is 'one of the greatest countries in the world'