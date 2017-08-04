Home > Local >

Saraki urged to refund all pension money he received

Saraki Refund all monies collected as pension - Group tells Senate President

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Senate President, Bukola Saraki play

Senate President, Bukola Saraki

(Premium Times)

Saraki I am an APC member “body and spirit’’
Saraki Senate summons Glo over alleged N30trn revenue leakage
Saraki Senate President to support surgery of 6-year-old Boko Haram victim
Bukola Saraki 8th Senate is the worst in Nigeria’s history – Itse Sagay
Constitution Amendment Senate votes against restructuring
Saraki Senate President denies civil servant was sacked for criticising him
Saraki SERAP welcomes Senate President’s move to stop receiving pensions
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A socio-political group, Kwara Mass Movement (KMM), has called on the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, to return all monies he had collected as pension from the state government.

National Coordinator of the group, Mr Salmon Jawondo, made the call in Ilorin on Thursday while briefing the media on “the state of the State’’.

“We watched with great consternation the twist in the pension policy for former governors in the state which had benefitted Dr Bukola Saraki in no small way.

“Saraki served as the governor of Kwara State from 2003 to 2011.

“According to Saraki’s media aide, he wrote to stop his pension in August, 2015 after he benefitted from it for a period of four years,” he said.

Jawondo said that the moral burden on the senate president was for him to return all the benefits, including houses car and cash, to the state.

He said that KMM was poised to return the state to the path created by those who worked for its creation, the only path that can guarantee sustainable development and prosperity.

“Definitely, there had been serious deviations from the dreams and aspirations of the founding fathers of Kwara.

“There is no time in our chequered history that we need to be united than now.

“We must work assiduously to reposition our dear state, where the founding fathers envisaged, so that their labour shall not be in vain,” he added.

Jawondo said that KMM would provide a platform for all Kwara people to vent their ideas in the quest to build a society that could guarantee better living for diligent man without being a praise singer.

ALSO READ: SERAP welcomes Saraki's move to stop receiving pensions

“We want a Kwara that will mop up the vast majority that have been deliberately pauperised so, that they can always come back to pick crumbs that fall from the table.

“We commend those who have raised the bar of diligence and patriotism in the face of maladministration and impunity in the corridor of power.

“The days of reckoning are closing up on adversaries every day,’’ he added.

Jawondo called on the people of the state to come out to exercise their franchise during the Nov. 4 local government councils’ elections.

Image
  • Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama (R) and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, during the minister’s visit to Russia on Wednesday (31/5/17). With them is with Nigerian Ambassador to Russia, Adamu Emozozo. 02951/1/6/2017/Isaac Aregbesola/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Director of Airport Operations, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Capt. Rabiu Yadudu; Nehemiah Auta, Airport Manager, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos; and General Manager, Safety Management Systems/Quality Assurance, FAAN, Lawrence Pwajok, during an Aircraft Emergency Simulation Exercise at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Wednesday (31/5/17). 02952/1/6/2017/Isaac Aregbesola/BJO/NAN 
  • Rescue operators perform a demonstration during an Aircraft Emergency Simulation Exercise at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Wednesday (31/5/17). 02953/1/6/2017/Isaac Aregbesola/BJO/NAN 
  • Members of Gaate Village, Kokona LGA in Nasarawa State, working at the new site of Nigeria Farmers Group and Cooperative Society, during the visit of the society to the farm land in Nasarawa State on Thursday (1/6/17). 02958/1/6/2017/Ernest Okorie/ICE/NAN  
  • National Coordinator, Nigeria Farmers Group and Cooperative Society, Mr Retson Tedheke, (4TH R); Member, Nigeria Farmers Group and Cooperative Society, Mr Uwem White; Member, Miss Bridget Aisien (3rd R); Mr Suleiman Isah and other workers from Gaate Village, Kokona LGA in Nasarawa State, during the visit of the society to the farm land in Nasarawa State on Thursday (1/6/17). 02959/1/6/2017/Ernest Okorie/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: High Commissioner of South African to Nigeria, Mr. Lulu Mnguni; President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Mrs Nike Akande and Premier of Gauteng Province, Republic of South Africa, Mr Malemolla Makhura, at the LCCI Business Meeting with the South African Premier in Lagos onThursday (0/6/1). 02960/1/6/2017/ Wasiu Zubair/EO/ICE/NAN 
  • National Secretary-General, Federation of Agricultural Commodity Associations of Nigeria (FACAN), Dr Bello Dogondaji (L), with the National President, Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN), Alhaji Aminu Goronjo, during the General Secretary’s visit to RIFAN Secretariat in Abuja on Thursday (1/6/17). 02961/1/6/2017/Hogan-Bassey/JAU/NAN 
  • National Youth Leader, All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Ibrahim Jalo; Former National Team Coach, James Peters; and APC South East Zonal Leader, Sir Paul Chukwuma, during the inauguration of APC National Unity Cup Football Committee in Abuja on Thursday (1/6/17). 02962/1/6/2017/Hogan-Bassey/JAU/NAN 
  • National Youth Leader, All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Ibrahim Jalo (2nd, R); Former National Team Coach, James Peters (3rd, L); with some committee members, during the inauguration of APC National Unity Cup Football Committee in Abuja on Thursday (1/6/17). 02963/1/6/2017/Hogan-Bassey/JAU/NAN 
  • From left: Head of Brand, PUMA, Aderemi Adefolami, Representative of Senate President and Chairman, ABS FC,Ilorin, Seni Saraki, Kwara state Commissioner for Sports, Ayo Nuhu and Captain of the Club, Samuel Oyedeji at the unveiling unveiling of PUMA-ABS FC Jersey in Ilorin on Thursday. 02964/1/6/17/Timothy Adeogodiran/ICE/NAN  
  • Head of Brand, PUMA, Aderemi Adefolami (5th L) Representative of Senate President and Chairman, ABS FC, Ilorin, Seni Saraki(6th L) with players at the unveiling of PUMA-ABS FC Jersey in Ilorin on Thursday(1/6/17) 02965/1/6/17/Timothy Adeogodiran/ICE/NAN 
  • Head of Operation, PUMA, Sajan Suvarna, Head of Brand, PUMA, Aderemi Adefolami; Kwara state Commissioner for Sports, Ayo Nuhu; Chairman, Club Owners Association, Isaac Danladi, Representative of Senate President and Chairman, ABS FC,Ilorin, Seni Saraki and Representative of NFF Chairman, Ibrahim Gusau at the unveiling of PUMA-ABS FC Jersey in Ilorin on Thursday (1/6/17) 02966/1/6/17/Timothy Adeogodiran/ICE/NAN 
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion Thank you, Mr President, for making CNN laugh at usbullet
2 Biafra Zionist Federation Group declares independence from Nigeriabullet
3 Buhari President meets Obasanjo in Londonbullet

Local

Dr. Chris Ngige, Nigerian Minister of Labour and Productivity
Chris Ngige Minister advocates reform of Nigeria’s education curriculum
Nigeria's Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.
Ibrahim Idris Police to establish 88 new area commands nationwide
Osun state governor, Rauf Aregbesola
Buhari President calls Aregbesola, sympathises with him over mother's death
Former President Goodluck Jonathan
Goodluck Jonathan How policemen looted ex-president's house, buyer of the stolen items speaks