Home > Local >

Saraki to support surgery of 6-year old Boko Haram victim

Saraki Senate President to support surgery of 6-year old Boko Haram victim

Saraki has promised to support Ali, a Boko Haram victim who needs 9 million for a spinal cord surgery.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Saraki to support surgery for 6-year old Boko Haram victim play

Saraki to support surgery for 6-year old Boko Haram victim

(Twitter/Bukola Saraki)

Buhari's 80 Days In London Osinbajo has led the country well in President's absence
Osinbajo Acting President seeks more collaboration among African institutions for effective leadership
Politics President Buhari’s undisclosed health situation may result in another Mutharika’s scenario
UNIMAID Senate urges FG to deploy critical security to check breaches
Childhood Africa is the worst place for children
Osinbajo We will engage, we will not confront – Acting President tells NASS
Rape Senate condemns increase in incidents
Chibok Girls How Buhari secured release of 82 from Boko Haram
Chibok Girls I'm delighted as a father with the release of 82 more girls - Saraki
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President of the Senate, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has pledged to contribute to the spinal cord corrective surgery for a six-year old boy, Ali Ahmadu, ran over by Boko Haram terrorists.

Saraki, according to a statement by his special assistant on public affairs, Mohammed Isa, made the pledge when the victim was presented to him in Abuja by officials of the Global Initiative For Peace, Love and Care (GIPLC), an NGO spearheading the campaign for his medical care. 

The Senate President, while sympathizing with Ali and his parents, promised to mobilize his colleagues to offset the balance of the cost of the treatment after the group has collected donations from members of the public.

The NGO had told Saraki that it had already commenced soliciting for donations from corporate bodies and individuals on behalf of the kid.

"This is not just what we must be seen to be doing, this is all about serving people,” Saraki said.

“It will be a great joy for us to have someone like Ali back to normal life. My colleagues and I will contribute whatever the shortfall of what you will raise in form of donations to make sure he is given adequate medical attention.

Saraki to support surgery for 6-year old Boko Haram victim play

Saraki to support surgery for 6-year old Boko Haram victim

(Twiter/Bukola Saraki)

 

"Ali is not like many kids that are not fortunate to survive Boko Haram attacks; and as a society that keeps seeking for foreign assistance, we ourselves should be able to do things like this ourselves. This is an opportunity for us to show our compassion to the victims of Boko Haram.

"We will continue to work harder to bring an end to this crisis in the North East so as to bring an end to the issue of humanitarian and food crises there," he added.

ALSO READ: Saraki denies civil servant was sacked for criticising him

Earlier, the GIPLC coordinator, Nuhu Kwajafa, said young Ali, who hails from Chibok town in Borno State was ran over by Boko Haram vehicle when they invaded the town three years ago.

Kwajafa said the NGO, consulted several hospitals in United States, India and United Arab Emirates for the treatment of Ali.

A total bill of nine (9) million naira, Kwajafa said, was forwarded by a hospital in UAE for the treatment, that prompted a campaign to raise the required funds for the surgery to enable the boy walk again.

Image
  • Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State (R) and the Director-General of NEMA, Alhaji Mustafa Maihaja (L), presenting relief materials to a victim of windstorm in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday (9/5/17). Over 800 people are reportedly affected by windstorm in Kebbi. 02550/10/5/2017/Jones Bamidele/NAN 
  • From Left: National Security Adviser, Retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Mongunu; Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita and the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo at the Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday (10/5/17). 02551/10/5/2017/Callistus Ewelike/EO/JAU/NAN 
  • From Left: Minister of State for Aviation, Alaji Hadi Sirika; Minister of Water Resource, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu and Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Sen. Aisha Alhassan at the Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday (10/5/17). 02552/10/5/2017/Callistus Ewelike/EO/JAU/NAN 
  • From Left: Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu; Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu and the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Anthony Anwuka at the Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday (10/5/17). 02553/10/5/2017/Callistus Ewelike/EO/JAU/NAN 
  • From Left: Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Uguru Usani; Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Prof. Claudius Daramola; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu and the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola at the Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday (10/5/17) 02554/10/5/2017/Callistus Ewelike/EO/JAU/NAN 
  • Canoes conveying commuters to Bebelebri 1, bebelebri 2, and Yenaka Communities in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state on Wednesday (10/05/17). 02555/10/5/2017/Tony Okpu/EO/JAU/NAN  
  • From left: Deputy Director and Head of Share Services, Governor’s Department, CBN, Chidi Umeano; Chief Audit Executive, Union Bank of Nigeria and President, Information Security Society of Africa, David Isiavwe; and Chief Executive Officer, 03 Capital Nigeria Limited, Abimbola Pinheiro, at a workshop on Emerging Regulations to Protect Online, Mobile and Payment Services, in Abuja on Wednesday (10/5/17). 02556/10/5/2017/Jones Bamidele/NAN 
  • From left: Area Sales Manager, Banking, VASCO Data Security Solutions, Nicolas Poire; Chief Audit Executive, Union Bank of Nigeria and President, Information Security Society of Africa, David Isiavwe; Head of Information Technology and Business Control, Union Bank, Bode Oguntoke; Managing Director, Nigeria Inter-Banks Settlement Systems Plc, Adebisi Shonubi; and Managing Director, Intermarc Consulting, Adeyinka Adeyemi, at a workshop on Emerging Regulations to Protect Online, Mobile and Payment Services, in Abuja on Wednesday (10/5/17). 02557/10/5/2017/Jones Bamidele/NAN 
  • From left: Director General and Secretary, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mrs Roli Bode-Georg; Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Retired Col. Muhammad Abdallah and Deputy Governor of Plateau, Prof. Sonni Tyoden, during the NDLEA 2017 Bi-annual Command Officers Conference in Jos on Wednesday (11/5/17) 02558/10/5/2017/Sunday Adah/JAU/NAN 
  • Chairman, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Katsina State Abdullahi Muhammad; Director of Sports, Katsina State, Nalado Kankia and Director Home Affairs, Katsina, Ministry of Information, Abba Bishir, presenting a trophy to Yusuf Haruna (L), of FM Radio who emerged first position in Table tennis in the on-going Media Games in Katsina on Wednesday (11/5/17). 02560/10/5/2017/zubairu idris/JAU/NAN 
  • From left: ‎General Manager of IT and operations, Central Securities Clearing System Plc, Mr Joe Mekiliuwa, Director General, Securities and Exchange Commission, Mounir Gwarzo and Acting Managing Director, Mr Bola Adeeko, at the SEC First Quarter Capital Market Committee Meeting news conference in Lagos on Wednesday (11/5/17). 02561/10/5/2017/Babatunde Atolagbe/JAU/NAN 
  • People queuing to withdraw money at ATM Centre in Bauchi on Wednesday (11/5/17). 02562/10/5/2017/Deji Yake/JAU/NAN 
  • From left: Minister of Communication, Mr Adebayo Shittu; Director-General, Nigerian Information Technology Development Agency NITDA, Mr Isa Ali Ibrahim, Minister Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama at the Africa Transform African Summit 2017 in Kigal on Wednesday (11/5/17). 02563/10/5/2017/Isaac Aregbesola/JAU/NAN 
  • From left: Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo state; his wife, Florence; Celebrant’s daughter, Niniola Layinka; Celebrant and Special adviser to Oyo state Governor on Media, Mr Yomi Layinka; his wife, Bisi and the Son, Olufela, cutting a Cake to mark the 60th birthday of the Special adviser in Ibadan on Wednesday (11/5/17). 02564/10/5/2017/Timothy Adeogodiran/JAU/NAN 
  • Cross Section of British Military Advisory Training Team (BMATT) and instructors of the Depot, Nigerian Army, Zaria, after Training by BMATT in Zaria, Kaduna State on Wednesday (11/5/17). 02565/10/5/2017/Lawal Mohammed/JAU/NAN 
  • Senate president, Bukola Saraki (R) with Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Moustapha Cisse Lo, during the first ordinary session of the ECOWAS Parliament’s 4th Legislature, in Abuja on Wednesday (10/5/17). 02566/10/5/2017/Anthony Alabi/BJO/NAN 
  • Senate president Bukola Saraki (3rd, L); Speaker, ECOWAS Parliament, Moustapha Cisse Lo (M); Speaker, Cape Verde National Assembly, Jorge Pedro Muricio Dos Santos (3rd, R); Vice President of the ECOWAS Commission, Edward David Singhatey (2nd, L) and other members of the parliament during the first ordinary session of the ECOWAS Parliament’s 4th Legislature, in Abuja on Wednesday (10/5/17). 02567/10/5/2017/Anthony Alabi/BJO/NAN 
  • From Left: Managing Director, Nigeria Interbank Settlement Systems Plc. Mr Ade Shonubi; Senior Manager, Market and Securing Strategy,Vasco Data Security, Mr Fredierik Mennes; Chief Audit Executive, Union Bank Plc, Mr David Isiavwe; Data Security Architect, Vasco Data Security, Mr Stefaan Seys; Director, Banking and Payment Systems, Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Dipo Fatokun; President, MAXUT Consulting Limited, Mr Michael Odusami; Area Sales Manager, Vasco Data Security, EMEA-Africa, Mr Nicolas Poire; and Senior Vice President, MAXUT Consulting Limited, Mr Martin Ajayiobe, during a workshop on Emerging Trends in Banking and Payment Systems, Regulatory and Security Implications on Business and Consumers, in Abuja on Wednesday (10/5/17). 02568/10/5/2017/Anthony Alabi/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Former Edo Governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and wife, Lara and the Co-ordinator, International Christian Centre, Solomon Folorunsho with some children during the visit of the former Governor IDP’s Camp in Edo State on Wednesday (10/5/17). 02569/10/5/2017/ Ehis Igbaugba /EO/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: Chief Operating Officer, Belimpex Ltd, Mr Alex Gendis; Awardee, Mrs Ijeoma Ejidike and National Sales Manager Belimpex Ltd, Mr Imogamat Attwood, during Belimpex South-South Distributor’s Annual Award Ceremony in Port-Harcourt on Wednesday (10/5/17). 02570/10/5/2017/Chidi Ohalete/EO/ICE/NAN 
  • Chief Operating Officer Belimpex Ltd, Mr Alex Gendis (L) with some Awardees during Belimpex South-South Distributor’s Annual Award Ceremony in Port-Harcourt on Wednesday (10/5/17). 02571/10/5/2017/Chidi Ohalete/EO/ICE/NAN 
  • Members of the Academic Forum of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (AFIMN) protesting the continuous detention of their leader, Sheikh El-Zakzaky and his wife Zeenah, at the entrance of the National Assembly in Abuja on Wednesday (10/5/17). 02572/10/5/2017/Hogan-Bassey/BJO/NAN 
  • FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello (L) welcoming the Sudanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Ibrahim Bushra, when the latter paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja on Wednesday (10/5/17). 02573/10/5/2017/Kabir Ibrahim/BJO/NAN 
  • Manager, Corporate Communications, Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Mr Tony Okonedo (L), with General Manager, External Relations, Mr Kudo Eresia-Eke, during a News Conference on the amendment of the NLNG Act by the House of Representatives, in Lagos, on Wednesday (10/5/17). 02574/10/5/2017/Wasiu Zubair/ICE/NAN 
  • US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Stuart Symington (L), with the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, during the Ambassador’s visits to INEC Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday (10/5/17). 02575/10/5/2017/Hogan-Bassey/ICE/NAN  
  • Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu (2nd R); US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Stuart Symington (3rd R); Mission Director, United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Mr Stephen Haykin (3rd L), and other USAID and INEC Officials during the Ambassador’s visits to INEC Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday (10/5/17). 02576/10/5/2017/Hogan-Bassey/ICE/NAN 
  • Acting President Yemi Osinbajo (L) welcoming Former Vice President Namadi Sambo at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday (10/05/17) 02577/10/5/2017/Sumaila Ejiga/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: Former Vice President Alex Ekwueme; Independent People of Biafra’s leader, Nnamdi Kanu; and the Secretary, Eastern Consultative Assembly, Elliot Ugochukwu-Uko, during Kanu’s visit to the former Vice President, in Enugu on Wednesday (10/05/17). 02578/10/5/2017/Michael Agada /EO/BJO/NAN 
  • A cross-section of market women during the 2017 town hall meeting by Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa, at Ozoro in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta on Wednesday (10/5/17). 02579/10/5/2017/ Ifeanyi Olannye/EO/BJO/NAN  
  • Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta (R) receiving a letter from the President-General of Isoko Development Union, Chief Iduh Amadhe, at the 2017 town hall meeting held at Ozoro in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta on Wednesday (10/5/17). 02580/10/5/2017/ Ifeanyi Olannye/EO/BJO/NAN  
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics and investigative reporting. Goodness believes that simple things are beautiful. Contact her via email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari's Health 'President's recovery is a miracle,' PDP Governor says...bullet
2 Diezani Alison-Madueke Former minister spends more than $1m on...bullet
3 In Enugu Biafran War bomb recovered by Police on farmlandbullet

Local

Senator Gbenga Ashafa
Lagos State Model College Return of the children is the best news ever - Senator Ashafa
Ahmed Makarfi
Makarfi PDP chairman reportedly involved in an auto crash
Abdullahi Umar Ganduje
In Kano Govt awards N260m contract for college renovation
The released students.
Lagos State Model College 6 kidnapped Igbonla students regain freedom