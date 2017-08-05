Saraki speaks on president power removal in amendment

The President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has explained the need for removal of the President's powers in constitution ammendment.

In a report by Premium Times, Saraki said that presidential assent was an unnecessary addition to the process of amendment of the constitution.

He was reported to have further said that it was with this conviction that the Senate approved the removal of presidential assent to an amended constitution.

It was also reported that 92 senators, more than the required four-fifths, voted to remove the presidential assent.

Saraki reportedly said that going by the process of amending the constitution, the final decision of federal and state legislatures should be seen as the decision of the people.

“Well, to me, if two-thirds of the National Assembly agrees to something and two-thirds of the state assemblies also agree, in my view, the President should accept that as the wish of the people.

“Does he really need to assent? Personally, I don’t think so; that is my personal view, because with two-third of National Assembly, two-third of states’ assemblies, the people have spoken,” he said.

ALSO READ: Constitution amendment will succeed this time - Saraki

Saraki also said that the Senate would follow up on the amendment process in the states to ensure that there was wide consultation and sensitisation.

It should be noted that proposal failed in the House of Representatives, implying the presidential assent will not be expunged in the ongoing constitution review.

In 2015, the 7th Assembly had failed in succeeding with the move as ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan, refused assent to the amendment because of the removal of the clause contained in Section 9 of the 1999 Constitution.