Home > Local >

Saminu Turaki :  Ex-governor gets bail in alleged N36B fraud trial

Saminu Turaki Ex-governor gets bail in alleged N36B fraud trial

Turaki, it was further reported, was granted bail by Justice Halilu of the High Court in Abuja on Thursday, July 13, 2017.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Saminu Turaki play

Saminu Turaki

(Nairaland)

Saminu Turaki Ex-Jigawa gov to spend over 2 months in EFCC's custody
Saminu Turaki Ex-Jigawa gov reportedly arrested at a book presentation
EFCC Agency raids home of ex-Jigawa governor
Corruption FG's special prosecutors to file charges against 31 ex-governors
Femi Fani-Kayode Ex minister's aide slams EFCC over his continued detention
Buhari ‘Investigate APC campaign funds too,’ PDP tells President
Femi Fani-Kayode EFCC seizes ex-minister’s passport
Doyin Okupe GEJ's ex-aide confirms Metuh was paid N400m before 2015 elections
Fani-Kayode Ex-minister still in detention after meeting bail conditions
PDP Release our members in your custody – Party tells EFCC
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ex-Governor of Jigawa, Saminu Turaki, has been granted bail in his trial for involvement in an alleged N36billion fraud while he served as the state's governor.

According to a report by Premium Times, the governor was granted bail despite being on the run for four years after a warrant of arrest was issued on him.

Turaki, it was further reported, was granted bail by Justice Halilu of the High Court in Abuja on Thursday, July 13, 2017.

In a statement signed by EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwajaren, the anti-graft agency’s counsel, M.S. Abubakar, opposed the bail conditions, highlighting the antecedents of the accused in avoiding trial and evading arrest.

Our action of arrest was in furtherance of Section 35(1b) of 1999 Constitution, as well as a valid order of the court.

“We submitted an administrative letter dated July 7, 2017 to the registry of the Federal High Court, Jigawa, requesting them to transfer the matter to the Federal High Court, Abuja for arraignment (before the vacation judge) or alternatively, remand him in prison custody pending arraignment. However, we have not received a response.

Due to this, we filed a similar application dated July 13, 2017 to this honourable court. Justice Halilu admitted the accused to bail on conditions which require him to deposit his travel documents to the registry of the court, produce two sureties with reasonable source of income and as well as report to the Commission every two weeks from today, July 13, 2017 till when the court resumes from vacation in September, 2017.

ALSO READ: Ex-Jigawa gov to spend over 2 months in EFCC's custody

Uwujaren further said: “Once he meets the bail condition, we’ll release him. Why has the applicant chosen to come and drink from the cup of equity at this court. Was it not this same court that he refused to stand before prior to now?

Turaki was was arrested by the EFCC, four years after an arrest warrant was issued by a Federal High Court in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital, on May 3, 2013.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari, Osinbajo 7 things we learnt from acting president's meeting with...bullet
2 Buhari Fayose threatens to release 11 photos of President in terrible...bullet
3 Buhari, Osinbajo Acting president meets president in Londonbullet

Local

Omisore
Omisore Akande's wife was an epitome of love and pride to womanhood - Senator
Professor Yemi Osinbajo and President Muhammadu-Buhari
Lai Mohammed No difference or division between Buhari and Osinbajo - Minister
Chief Bisi Akande and wife, Omowunmi
Omowunmi Akande Osinbajo preaches unity at burial of ex-APC chairman’s wife
Gov. Dave Umahi
Umahi Gov threatens to arrest ministry official for substandard project