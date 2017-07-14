Saminu Turaki :  Ex-governor gets bail in alleged N36B fraud trial

Ex-Governor of Jigawa, Saminu Turaki, has been granted bail in his trial for involvement in an alleged N36billion fraud while he served as the state's governor.

According to a report by Premium Times, the governor was granted bail despite being on the run for four years after a warrant of arrest was issued on him.

Turaki, it was further reported, was granted bail by Justice Halilu of the High Court in Abuja on Thursday, July 13, 2017.

In a statement signed by EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwajaren, the anti-graft agency’s counsel, M.S. Abubakar, opposed the bail conditions, highlighting the antecedents of the accused in avoiding trial and evading arrest.

“Our action of arrest was in furtherance of Section 35(1b) of 1999 Constitution, as well as a valid order of the court.

“We submitted an administrative letter dated July 7, 2017 to the registry of the Federal High Court, Jigawa, requesting them to transfer the matter to the Federal High Court, Abuja for arraignment (before the vacation judge) or alternatively, remand him in prison custody pending arraignment. However, we have not received a response.

“Due to this, we filed a similar application dated July 13, 2017 to this honourable court. Justice Halilu admitted the accused to bail on conditions which require him to deposit his travel documents to the registry of the court, produce two sureties with reasonable source of income and as well as report to the Commission every two weeks from today, July 13, 2017 till when the court resumes from vacation in September, 2017.”

Uwujaren further said: “Once he meets the bail condition, we’ll release him. Why has the applicant chosen to come and drink from the cup of equity at this court. Was it not this same court that he refused to stand before prior to now?”

Turaki was was arrested by the EFCC, four years after an arrest warrant was issued by a Federal High Court in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital, on May 3, 2013.