Home > Local >

Simon Lalong :  Sacked Plateau LG Chairmen, others grumble over 6 months unpaid salaries

Simon Lalong Sacked Plateau LG Chairmen, others grumble over 6 months unpaid salaries

The Governor's spokesman, blamed the failure to pay salaries and allowances on the poor financial status of Plateau.

  • Published:
Plateau Governor Simon Lalong play

Plateau Governor Simon Lalong

(DailyAfricaGist.com)

Democracy Day Plateau Governor, Lalong pardons 6 prisoners
In Germany Govt speeds up deportation of failed asylum seekers
Boko Haram I was forced to kill 13 people, says 17-year-old suspect
In India Police arrest 5 over attack on Nigerian students
Ecological Funds Governors set up committee to find 'disappearing' money
In Plateau Court orders arrest of former speaker of House of Assembly
Lalong We will complete all abandoned projects, says Gov
Simon Lalong Gov criticises Arewa youths over eviction threat
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Chairmen and interim management committee members of Plateau’s 17 Local Government sacked last week, have asked the state government to settle the six months salaries and allowances owed them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Simon Lalong dissolved the committees on June 29. He had appointed them in July 2015, after sacking officials elected in 2014.

Some chairmen and members of the interim management committees, who spoke with NAN on Sunday, complained that the last time they received salaries was in December 2016.

“Since the beginning of this year, nothing has been paid to us. No one has received salaries or allowances. We have had to resort to our private pockets to meet basic running costs,” a chairman of one of the dissolved committees, told NAN, craving anonymity.

Another chairman, who spoke on the development, accused the Plateau government of subjecting them to hardship in the six months preceding their sack.

“The last six months were very tough for me and the other members. No subvention was released to us. No one was paid salaries or allowances. At a point, transporting oneself to the office was very difficult.

“As the chairman, I had to avoid the office to dodge contractors seeking payments, and many other people seeking one assistance or the other,” he said.

He said that the situation was worsened by the “sudden dissolution” because the governor had consistently persuaded them to remain in office so as to supervise the forthcoming Local Government polls.

Another official, a Secretary of one of the sacked interim committees, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, accused the Plateau government of treating them “unfairly”.

“Government was not sensitive to our plight, especially since the beginning of this year.

“Salaries were not paid. There were no subventions to meet basic commitments like fueling official cars. Salaries and allowances were not forthcoming. It was a frustrating and very difficult period.

“As the Secretary of a local government, I could not pay my children’s school fees. My family was even chased out of an apartment I was renting. It was very shameful,” he said. `

He urged the Plateau government to settle the salaries and allowances of the sacked officials to enable them settle debts and meet basic domestic commitments “especially in this period of economic recession”.

Contacted, Mr Emmanuel Nanle, Director of Press to the Governor, confirmed the non-payment of salaries and allowances to the sacked local government chairmen and members of the interim management committees.

He blamed the failure to pay salaries and allowances on the poor financial status of Plateau.

“They (sacked council officials) know that the financial status of the state is not too good; the situation is not even peculiar to Plateau. Government is not happy that they were not paid their dues.

“But government is already making efforts to pay them. By God’s grace, we should pay up before November,” he said.

Nanle disclosed that the governor met with the sacked officials on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 during which he explained the situation to them, and urged them to be patient with government.

ALSO READ: Commissioner dies while jogging with Plateau governor

Mr Daiyabu Gargak, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, who also confirmed the non-payment of salaries and allowances, blamed it on the prevailing economic recession.

“It is unfortunate that we found ourselves in this situation; resources keep dwindling, making it difficult for us to meet basic responsibilities.

“What comes to the local governments from the federation account is little and can only accommodate salaries of staff with nothing left for projects. We expect the dissolved committee members to understand and exercise some patience.”

Image
  • rom left: Wife of the governor of Lagos State, Mrs Bolanle Ambode; Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State; Co-Chairman, Lagos at 50 Project, Rep. Habib Fasinro; Sen. Solomon Olamilekan; and Acting Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Lagos State, Mrs Adebimpe Akinsola, during the Grand Finale of Lagos at 50 Concert, at Eko Atlantic in Lagos on Sunday (28/5/17) evening. 02885/29/5/2017/Supo Olosunde/BJO/NAN  
  • Fireworks during the Grand Finale of Lagos at 50 Concert at Eko Atlantic in Lagos on Sunday (28/5/17) evening. 02886/29/5/2017/Supo Olosunde/BJO/NAN 
  • Fireworks during the Grand Finale of Lagos at 50 Concert at Eko Atlantic in Lagos on Sunday (28/5/17) evening. 02887/29/5/2017/Supo Olosunde/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau; Acting President Yemi Osinbajo; FCT Minister, Alhaji Mohammed Bello; Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Sen. Aisha Al-Hassan; Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; and Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, at the National Social Investment Programme tittled: "A Smile for Every Nigerian", to mark the second year of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday (29/5/17). 02888/29/5/2017/Callistus Ewelike/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige; FCT Minister, Alhaji Mohammed Bello; and APC National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, welcoming Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to the National Social Investment Programme titled: "A Smile for Every Nigerian", to mark the second year of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday (29/5/17). 02889/29/5/2017/Callistus Ewelike/BJO/NAN 
  • Participants at the National Social Investment Programme titled: "A Smile for Every Nigerian", to mark the second year of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday (29/5/17). 02890/29/5/2017/Callistus Ewelike/BJO/NAN  
  • National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Coordinator in Ogun, Mrs Gladys Mbachi (L) and Director-General of the NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, inspecting a quarter guard by corps members during the visit of the Director-General to NYSC camp at Sagamu in Ogun. 02891/29/5/2017/Timothy Adeogodiran/BJO/NAN 
  • National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) cultural troupe entertaining guests during the visit of the Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure to Ogun camp of the NYSC in Sagamu. 02892/29/5/2017/Timothy Adeogodiran/BJO/NAN  
  • National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members engage in a “Tug-of-War” exercise, during the visit of the Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure to Ogun camp of the NYSC in Sagamu. 02893/29/5/2017/Timothy Adeogodiran/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu; Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State; the Governor’s wife, Monica; and Deputy Governor, Mrs Cecelia Ezeilo, during Democracy Day 2017 celebration in Enugu on Monday (29/5/17). 02894/29/5/2017/Mike Agada/BJO/NAN 
  • A cross-section of traditional rulers attending Democracy Day celebration in Enugu on Monday (29/5/17). 02895/29/5/2017/Mike Agada/BJO/NAN 
  • Atilogwu dancers from Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State performing during Democracy Day 2017 celebration in Enugu on Monday (29/5/17). 02896/29/5/2017/Mike Agada/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Deputy Governor of Plateau, Prof. Sonni Tyoden; Secretary to the State Government, Mr Rufus Bature; and Gov. Simon Lalong, during the town hall meeting with stakeholders to mark Democratic Day 2017 celebration in Jos on Monday (29/5/17). 02897/29/5/2017/Sunday Adah/BJO/NAN 
  • A cross-section of stakeholders during the town hall meeting to Democratic Day 2017 celebration in Jos on Monday (29/5/17). 02898/29/5/2017/Sunday Adah/BJO/NAN 
  • An accident scene near Plateau State Tourism Corporation headquarters on Yakubu Gowon Way in Jos on Monday (29/5/17). 02899/29/5/2017/Sunday Adah/BJO/NAN 
  • National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Coordinator in Oyo Sate, Mrs Ifeoma Anidobi; Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Sule Kazaure; and others during the visit of the Director-General to NYSC Orientation Camp in Iseyin, Oyo State on Monday (29/5/17). 02900/29/5/2017/Esther Bode-Are/BJO/NAN 
  • National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members cheer the visiting Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Sule Kazaure at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Iseyin, Oyo State on Monday (29/5/17). 02901/29/5/2017/Esther Bode-Are/BJO/NAN 
  • National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members sing the corps’ anthem during the visit of Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Sule Kazaure to the NYSC Orientation Camp in Iseyin, Oyo State on Monday (29/5/17). 02902/29/5/2017/Esther Bode-Are/BJO/NAN  
  • Gov Muhammed Abubukar of Bauchi State (L), with Deputy Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly, Alhaji Abdulmumini Fanti, during the 2017 Democracy Day celebration in Bauchi on Monday (29/5/17). 02903/29/5/2017/Deji Yake/HB/NAN 
  • Emir of Misau, Alhaji Ahmed Suleiman (L), with Emir of Dass, Alhaji Usman Biliyaminu, during the 2017 Democracy Day celebration in Bauchi on Monday (29/5/17). 02904/29/5/2017/Deji Yake/HB/NAN 
  • Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo (R, on the podium), taking salute during a match past at the 2017 Democracy Day celebration in Owerri on Monday (29/5/17). With him is the Commissioner of Police in Imo state, Mr Chris Ezike. 02905/29/5/2017/Chidi Olahete/HB/NAN 
  • Former Delta State Governor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan(R); Mrs Nkoyo Ibori (2nd, R); another former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori (3rd, R); wife of the Delta State Governor Dame Edith Okowa (4th, R), her husband Gov Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State (5th,R); his Deputy Mr Kingsley Otuaro (6th, R) and his wife, Mrs Ebiere Otuaro(7th, R), during a Praise and Thanksgiving Service to mark Governor Okowa's 2nd year anniversary in office on Monday in Asaba (29/5/17). 02906/29/5/2017/Ifeanyi Olannye/HB/NAN 
  • Former Delta State Governor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan (L) his deputy, Chief Benjamin Elue during a Praise and Thanksgiving Service to mark Governor Okowa's 2nd year anniversary in office on Monday in Asaba (29/5/17). 02907/29/5/2017/Ifeanyi Olannye/HB/NAN 
  • From left: Gov Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State; Chief of UNICEF Field Office in Sokoto, Mohammed Mohiuddin and the Education officer of the field office, Tukur Labbo, during the Inauguration of the disbursement of N153 million girl-child education intervention programme at the Government House, Gusau on Monday 02908/29/5/2017/Abubakar Ahmed/HB/NAN 
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Fashola, National Assembly Who landed the deadliest punch?bullet
2 Aregbesola 'You descended so low', Davido's family fires back at Osun Govbullet
3 Obasanjo Former President reveals shocking secrets about Abachabullet

Local

A flooded area in Lagos
Lagos Flood Eko Disco announces power cut in Ikoyi, Victoria Island
A Nigerian army vehicle patrols in the town of Banki in northeastern Nigeria on April 26, 2017
Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin CDS says military confronting 14 security threats nationwide
Zaki Biam Yam Market, Benue state Nigeria is the largest yam market in West Africa.
In Edo Farmers lauds FG initiative on yam export
Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan waves to the crowd as he leaves the office during the inauguration of President Mohammadu Buhari at the Eagles Square in Abuja, on May 29, 2015
Goodluck Jonathan Ex-President says Maitama Sule believed in Nigeria’s unity