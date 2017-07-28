Home > Local >

Return of the children is the best news ever - Senator Ashafa

Lagos State Model College Return of the children is the best news ever - Senator Ashafa

Senator Ashafa said the news of the school children's freedom is unarguably the best news to have hit our ears this week.

  • Published:
Senator Gbenga Ashafa play

Senator Gbenga Ashafa

(Daily Post)

Lagos State Model College 6 kidnapped Igbonla students regain freedom
Gbenga Ashafa Senator seeks FG's intervention in LAUTECH crisis
Badoo Cult Senator Ashafa commends Ikorodu residents, decries jungle justice
Gbenga Ashafa Senator says recovered stolen money should be used to fund 2017 budget
Abuja Airport Closure Senator Gbenga Ashafa says railways should be revived
In Abuja Senate moves to stop jungle justice
2016 Budget Senate asks Buhari to resubmit controversial rail project proposal
Dino Melaye Senators gang up against Kogi lawmaker for 'harassing' Tinubu's wife
Nigerian Senate Saraki, Ekweremadu, David Mark, 8 former governors yet to sponsor bills
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Senator Gbenga Ashafa has reacted to the news of the six kidnapped students of the Lagos State Model College, Igbonla, Epe.

In a recent statement by the Senator, he said the news of the school children's freedom is unarguably the best news to have hit our ears this week.

Ashafa said: "My attention has been drawn to news making the rounds that the six kidnapped school children of Lagos State Model College, Igbonla, Epe, have regained their freedom. This is unarguably the best news to have hit our ears this week.

"On behalf of the good people of Lagos East senatorial district, I wish to express my profound appreciation to the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode who kept his word that the children will return safely, and our valiant security forces under the auspices of the Inspector General of Police’ (IGP) Intelligence Response Team (IRT) for their doggedness. Their concerted efforts were helpful in securing the release of our dear children.

"More important is the steel will of the parents of the affected children, the collective prayers of well-meaning Lagosians and the solidarity of all Nigerians, which put paid to the fact that, indeed, our bonds are strongest when we are hard-pressed. Our collective resolve will be tested but we will maintain our humanity.

READ ALSOSenator Ashafa seeks FG's intervention in LAUTECH crisis

"In the end, what matters most will be that in our darkest hour, when it mattered most, we stood up to be counted in words and deeds.In the strongest of terms, I condemn the activities of criminal elements in our society. I urge the security agencies not to relent in the never-ending war against kidnapping and other crimes. Our children and families deserve to live in a safe environment.

"To the families of members of our security forces who have paid the ultimate price, Nigeria and Posterity will forever remember those who have stayed the course in preserving the unity and sovereignty of this nation. I urge the good people of Lagos East to remain vigilant and continue to report any suspicious individuals, groups and their activities to the law enforcement agencies. The task of keeping our society safe is more effective when it is a joint effort between the citizens and the security agencies."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari's Health 'President's recovery is a miracle,' PDP Governor says...bullet
2 Diezani Alison-Madueke Former minister spends more than $1m on...bullet
3 In Enugu Biafran War bomb recovered by Police on farmlandbullet

Local

Ahmed Makarfi
Makarfi PDP chairman reportedly involved in an auto crash
Saraki to support surgery for 6-year old Boko Haram victim
Saraki Senate President to support surgery of 6-year old Boko Haram victim
Abdullahi Umar Ganduje
In Kano Govt awards N260m contract for college renovation
The released students.
Lagos State Model College 6 kidnapped Igbonla students regain freedom