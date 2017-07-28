Reps, Senate differ on FCT ministerial nominee

The House of Representatives has disagreed with the Senate on a provision that the Federal Capital Territory should also be represented in the federal cabinet in the concluded constitution amendment process.

The Senate had on Wednesday passed the same amendment during voting on the alteration process of the 1999 Constitution.

Voting on the provision on Thursday, 191 members of the House voted in favour of the amendment, 91 voted against, while 3 abstained.

In spite of the majority vote of 191, the amendment, however died, having failed to meet the threshold of 240 votes prescribed by the constitution.

Earlier, members had also‎ voted against State creation and boundary adjustment in concurrence with their Senate counterparts who rejected it on Wednesday.

Out of the 299 lawmakers in attendance, 294 participated with 166 voting in favour, 125 against and three members abstained.

The rejection stemmed from its failure to meet the threshold of 288 votes prescribed by the constitution.