Home > Local >

Reps hunt informant over Patience Jonathan's property raid

Patience Jonathan Reps hunt informant over ex-First Lady's property raid

A House committee requested NDLEA to provide it with the identity of the claimed source before the next adjourned date.

  • Published:
Patience Jonathan play

Patience Jonathan

(NTA)

Patience Jonathan Judge withdraws from ex-First Lady's appeal, case adjourned
Patience Jonathan Ex-First Lady says EFCC has tried to kill her twice
Patience Jonathan 'Protect me from EFCC, others', ex-First Lady begs Reps
Patience Jonathan Appeal court to hear ex-First Lady's case over seized $5.9m on July 12
Patience Jonathan Court dismisses ex-First Lady's N2bn suit against EFCC, fines her N50,000
Nnamdi Kanu Goodluck Jonathan was a weak President – IPOB leader says
Wike Gov says exco dissolution is to move Rivers forward
Patience Jonathan EFCC seizes hotel worth N2bn from ex-First Lady
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The House of Representatives on Wednesday asked National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for identities of informants whose tip-off led to raid on former First Lady, Patience Jonathan’s property.

The House's Committee on Public Petition gave the order on Wednesday in its session on a petition on incessant harassment of herself and family sent to it by the former first lady.

The committee also summoned the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Police to appear as defendants in the petition.

A Director in the NDLEA, Mr Femi Oloruntoba, had told the committee at the hearing that the agency got a tip-off from an unnamed source that the property located at Igbeti Rock Street, Maitama, Abuja, was being used for illicit drug activities.

"Based on the information, eight officers of the agency visited the premises after surveillance was conducted on it. It is not true that 50 officers from my agency visited the premises," he said.

According to Oloruntoba, the officer who met two occupants of the premises provided them with a search endorsement form, which they endorsed indicating that the search was conducted without any damage to the property or loss of items.

He said that the agency was not aware that the premises belonged to the former first lady, adding that a letter was written by a solicitor on behalf of a man who claimed to be the owner of the premises.

Consequently, the committee requested NDLEA to provide it with the identity of the claimed source before the next adjourned date.

The legal team from Granville Abibo & Co. led by Mr Sammie Somiari, who petitioned the lower chamber on behalf of Mrs Jonathan, had earlier told the committee that it would adopt the initial petition as its brief in the matter.

Somiari added that additional documents were available to substantiate whatever they had raised in the petition.

He said the respondents, including the mentioned agencies, had engaged in wanton attacks on the former first lady and her relations.

He cited different media reports and newspaper headlines as pointers to the allegation of attacks on Jonathan.

He said, "The EFCC has serially orchestrated a design to freeze the personal accounts of Mrs Jonathan, her siblings and other relations and associates

"A case in point is one Aridolf Jo Resort Wellness and Spa Ltd off Okota Estate and Finchley Top Homes Limited which were all shut down without any justifiable reason by the EFCC with their accounts frozen."

The committee asked its secretariat to send reminders to all agencies joined in the case that were yet to appear to provide documents regarding their role in the matter.

It adjourned its session to Sept. 19, 2017. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari 7 things we learnt as president meets APC Governorsbullet
2 Osinbajo It will be suicidal to threaten Saraki and Dogara - Acting...bullet
3 Ikoyi Loot 'We're being pressured not to name real owners' - Repsbullet

Local

Dr. Ibe Kachukwu, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources
Kachikwu Minister can't confirm rescue of NNPC staff
THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Thursday, July 27, 2017]
Buhari meets governors in London
Buhari's Health 'President's recovery is a miracle,' PDP Governor says after London visit
Usman Yusuf
NHIS Reps reject agency's budget over suspension of its Executive Secretary