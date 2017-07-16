The presidency has said that the picture of President Buhari that is being circulated online, is not new.

On Saturday, July 15, 2017, a Voice of America correspondent, Saleh Shehu Ashaka, posted a picture of the president on Twitter.

Ashaka said “President Buhari’s first picture in 68 days, since he departed Nigeria for medical treatment in London.”

In a swift reaction, the President’s Personal Assistant (New Media), Bashir Ahmad, said “Salam Ashaka, apparently this picture like many of its kind that are being shared is not new, this particular one was taken late Feb., 2017.”

Salam Ashaka, apparently this picture like many of its kind that are being shared is not new, this particular one w… https://t.co/BBvRQg0wIc — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

President Muhammadu Buhari has been out of the country for over 60 days.

According to reports, the President is receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment in London.

The Ekiti state Governor, Ayo Fayose recently alleged that Buhari is incapacitated.