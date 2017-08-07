Read today's newspaper headlines

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Punch, ThisDay and BusinessDay.

For today, Monday, August 7, 2017:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

APC expels Bayelsa, Kano chairmen over alleged anti-party activities

The crisis rocking the Bayelsa State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) claimed its first major casualty at the weekend as the national headquarters expelled suspended state chairman of the party, Tiwei Oruminighe.

Southern leaders berate National Assembly over devolution of powers

The Southern Leaders Forum has condemned the decision of the National Assembly to reject devolution of powers in its ongoing constitution amendment.

Tragedy as gunman kills 47 worshippers in Anambra

An unknown gunman yesterday invaded St. Philips Catholic Church located in Umuezekwe, Ofufe-Amakwa, Ozubulu community in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State and opened fire on the worshippers during the morning mass.

__________________________________________________

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

Southern leaders invite North to re-negotiate Nigeria

SOUTHERN leaders yesterday invited their colleagues from the North to renegotiate Nigeria, saying the country was approaching a terminal crisis from which it cannot recover unless it is restructured along the paths of the 1963 Constitution.

Ozubulu Massacre: Drug war spills into Anambra church; 35 killed, scores injured

IT was a bloody Sunday in Anambra State, yesterday, as unidentified gunmen invaded St Philip’s Catholic Church, Amakwa Ozubulu in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of the state, killing no fewer than 35 worshippers and injuring scores of others now receiving treatment in different hospitals in the state.

H1’17: Companies’ revenue rises 20% to N2.6trn

A SUSTAINED recovery in the economy has translated into bumper growth in corporate performance with the first half, 2017 (H1’17) financial report statements of leading companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, showing significant rise in revenue and quantum leap in profits.

__________________________________________________

THISDAY NEWSPAPER

Bloody Sunday In Anambra as Gunman Kills Scores In Church

Scores were left dead and many others injured yesterday as a gunman invaded St. Philip Catholic Church Ozubulu, in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State and opened fire on worshippers that were at the morning mass of the church.

Banks in Dilemma as Customers, Investors Shun Deposits for Treasury Bills

Nigerian banks are currently finding it extremely difficult to mobilise deposits from institutional investors such as Pension Fund Administrators and insurance companies as well as individuals due to the attractive treasury bills yields.

Arik Faces Maintenance Challenges over Paucity of Funds

Nigeria’s biggest carrier, Arik Air, is facing maintenance and safety challenges as it has failed to ferry its aircraft that are due for various categories of checks overseas for maintenance.

__________________________________________________

THE BUSINESSDAY NEWSPAPER

FX convergence to trigger new stock market rally

The move for a convergence in the foreign exchange market will trigger a new stock market rally.

FG completes 1,000 km gas pipeline to up power generation

Determined to push enough gas to the power sector to ensure adequate generation of electricity, the Federal Government has laid and commissioned 1,000 kilometres of major gas pipelines with an additional 470km currently in construction phase, while a further 1,400km is intended for construction before the end of this year.

Seven Energy sale might not bring relief for creditors

Seven Energy Nigeria Limited (SENL), a privately-held petroleum exploration and development company with headquarters in Lagos, is in sale talks with Savannah Petroleum Plc but even if the deal sails through, it may be no relief for its creditors, including Ecobank Plc.