Read today's newspaper headlines

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Punch, ThisDay and BusinessDay.

For today, Friday, August 4, 2017:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

Senate, CBN rift looms over N79b Hajj subsidy

The Senate and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) may be on a collision course over the lawmakers’ N200 per dollar proposal for Muslims undertaking pilgrimage to Mecca this year.

Our quit notice to Igbo stands, say Arewa youths

The Chairman of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), Ambassador Shettima Yarima, has said the quit notice given to Igbo in the northern states stands, pending the outcome of their current consultations across board.

Ambode seeks new police area commands for Ikorodu, Badagry

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, yesterday requested for two additional Police Area Commands to enhance security in the state.

__________________________________________________

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

Why state govts get away with wastage, corruption – Finance Minister, Adeosun

Why state govts get away with wastage, corruption – Finance Minister, Adeosun



Burgling of Jonathan’s House: Police dismiss 4 officers

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Police Command, yesterday, announced the dismissal of four policemen who broke into the home of former President Goodluck Jonathan and vandalised his property, in Abuja.

Quack doctor infects 6-yr-old boy with HIV in Nasarawa

A fake medical practitioner, who infected a six-year old boy with HIV through contaminated blood transfusion, has been arrested by Nasarawa State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC).

__________________________________________________

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

Knocks as Ortom says President Buhari’s illness makes Nigeria sick

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has drawn the ire of Nigerians for saying that with President Muhammadu Buhari’s sickness, the nation and indeed all Nigerians are sick.

IG explains why kidnapping occurs in schools

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has described the incessant cases of kidnapping in the country as a complex task for the police to tackle.

FG reintroduces History into curriculum

The National Council on Education has approved the reintroduction of History into the curriculum for primary and secondary schools nationwide.

__________________________________________________

THISDAY NEWSPAPER

US Approves Super Tucano Attack Planes for Nigeria

After years of foot-dragging, the US State Department has finally approved a $593 million sale to Nigeria of A-29 Super Tucano attack planes with associated parts, training, facilities and weapons.

Our Quit Notice to Igbos Stands, Say Arewa Youths

Despite the intervention of Northern State Governors’ Forum and some notable leaders from the South-east, the Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF) thursday restated its position on the quit notice given to Igbos residing in the North.

Finally, FG to Tax First, Business Class Tickets

Finance Minister, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, said Thursday that the federal government would begin to tax first and business class flight tickets in line with the new tax drive aimed at boosting revenue.

__________________________________________________

THE BUSINESSDAY NEWSPAPER

Remita’s disruptive mobile app throws banks off balance

The Remita app, one of the newest entrants into Nigeria’s financial system, is proving to be a huge disruptor in how FinTech impacts on banking operations in the country, and how customers operate their bank accounts.

NNPC, Shell, Chevron sign agreements to boost FG revenue by $16bn

Two sets of alternative financing agreements on Joint Venture (JV) projects to boost reserves and production in line with government’s aspiration were executed in London on Monday, between the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and two of its JV partners.

Nigeria needs 10,605 new doctors annually to avert health crisis

A new survey by the Nigerian Polling organisation (NOIPolls) and Nigeria Health Watch says that the country will need 10,605 new doctors annually to avert health challenges and meet current population growth rate of 3.5% yearly.