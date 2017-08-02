Read today's newspaper headlines

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Punch, ThisDay and BusinessDay.

For today, Wednesday, August 2, 2017:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

Hope for fiscal federalism as Lagos takes over waterways

The Lagos State Government yesterday gave a seven-day ultimatum to boat operators and dredgers to align their operations with the July 18 ruling of the Court of Appeal regarding control of inland waterways.

Osinbajo approves new appointments in federal agencies

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has approved new appointments into the boards of some Federal Government agencies.In the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye was appointed as chairman while Dr. Grace N. Chinda, Okolo Titus, Obiora Igwedebia, Mrs. Olubukola Balogun, Group Captain Sam Ewang (rtd.), Justice Adamu Bello, Hannatu Mohammed and Abdullahi Maikano Saidu would serve as members.

APC is a bullying party, says Atiku

Former Vice President and a leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar, yesterday decried the absence of internal democracy among the country’s registered political parties.

__________________________________________________

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

They stripped my house bare - Jonathan

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, said, yesterday, that his house in Gwarimpa, Abuja, was stripped bare by thieves who carted away all movable items in the house.

We’re negotiating release of 113 Chibok girls - FG

The Federal Government has said it was working behind the scenes to ensure the release of 113 Chibok girls.



Obasanjo, others exit affected us, but… - PDP

THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday, assured Nigerians that it would remain a national platform that will never die due to the exit of big personalities as proven by the case of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and even governors.

__________________________________________________

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

Policemen, others stole all movable items in my house – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday gave more insights into the theft in his Gwarimpa residence in Abuja, saying the suspects stole all movable objects in the house.

No ID number, no passport from 2018 — NIS

The Nigeria Immigration Service says from January 1, 2018, anybody without the National Identification Number, issued by the National Identity Management Commission, will not be able to procure Nigerian passport.

55% of VAT revenue generated from Lagos –Adeosun

The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, on Tuesday said that 55 per cent of the revenue generated by the Federal Government from Value Added Tax receipts was being collected from Lagos State.

__________________________________________________

THISDAY NEWSPAPER

Tinubu: I Have Not Purchased Any New Airplane

A former Governor of Lagos State and a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has described as false, a report that he has purchased a new airplane, saying the said publication was not impartial and objective in its reportage.

In Fighting Corruption, Don’t Focus on Loot Recovery Alone, Says Saraki

Senate President Bukola Saraki has advised the President Muhammadu Buhari administration and the anti-graft agencies to focus more on stopping corruption in public offices than dedicate time on recoveries alone.

Manufacturing Index Expands for Fourth Consecutive Month

Economic recovery appears on the rise with the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) standing at 54.1 index points in July 2017, indicating expansion in the manufacturing sector for the fourth consecutive month.

__________________________________________________

THE BUSINESSDAY NEWSPAPER

Expanding revenues of Nigerian cement firms attract foreign investors

The expanding revenues of cement firms operating in Nigeria are attracting the attention of foreign investors who are now consolidating their stakes in the country.

PMI Indicates improved raw materials supply to industries

The Purchasing Managers Indexes (PMI) indices released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and FBN Quest, show that manufacturing industries are getting more raw materials now than in 2016.

Barclays’ drops Nigerian international banking clients with less than £100,000

Nigerian international banking clients of Barclays Bank, with less than £100,000 to save/invest will as from yesterday (August 1) no longer have access to their accounts.