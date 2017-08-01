Read today's newspaper headlines

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Punch, ThisDay and BusinessDay.

For today, Tuesday, August 1, 2017:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

Nigeria loses N9.74b to public holidays in one year

Nigeria lost at least N9.74 billion in 2016 as a result of multiple public holidays observed during the year. The Guardian’s investigation revealed that in 2016 alone, about 15 national public holidays were observed, excluding others declared in some states.

‘Reserve force’ underway as ‘wars’ drain military budgets

Amid budgetary and human resource constraints, the Nigerian armed forces are fighting internal wars on many fronts and will have, by the end of 2017, spent about N700 billion in 24 months.

Niger Delta elders threaten to withdraw from peace talks with FG

Niger Delta Elders under the umbrella body of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has threatened to pull out of the peace talks with the Federal Government if it fails to comply with its demand by November 1, 2017.

__________________________________________________

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

3 policemen to face trial over looting of Jonathan’s Abuja home

Mobile policemen guarding the house of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan in Abuja have allegedly burgled it, carting away expensive properties worth millions of naira.

IGBONLA SIX: Abductors threaten to strike again if not granted amnesty

ABDUCTORS of the six senior secondary school students of Lagos Model College, lgbonla, Epe, yesterday threatened to strike again if the Federal Government fails to include them in its Amnesty Programme.

PANDEF to FG: We’ll pull out if there’s no dialogue

FORMER Minister of Information and Convener of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, Senator (Chief) Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, has warned that the group may pull out of further activities with the Federal Government on the Niger- Delta peace process, if government’s intention was really not to dialogue with the body.

__________________________________________________

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

Boko Haram attack: DHQ fingers informants, blames weather for killings

The Defence Headquarters, Abuja, on Monday, blamed the weather and informants as responsible for the recent Boko Haram killings, including the attacks on an oil exploration team, comprising the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation workers and University of Maiduguri lecturers.

Lagos-Ibadan road: Falae, Afenifere, YCE, others slam FG, National Assembly

The Yoruba Council of Elders, pan Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, and a youth organisation, Yoruba Socio-Cultural Association have blamed the executive arm of government and the National Assembly for the suspension of work on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Police nab 32 kidnap suspects in Kaduna

The police have apprehended 32 kidnap and armed robbery suspects terrorising commuters on the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

__________________________________________________

THISDAY NEWSPAPER

Trouble Looms in N’Delta as PANDEF Gives Ultimatum on 16-Point Agenda

Resurgence of hostilities in the Niger Delta became palpable Monday as the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), a coalition of elders and leaders of the region, asked the federal government to meet its 16-point agenda by November 1, 2017, or risk its withdrawal from ongoing negotiations that had calmed nerves in the oil-rich zone in the last one year.

Aluu Four: Court Sentences Ex-police Sergeant, 2 Others to Death

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has sentenced three persons to death for the murder of four undergraduate students of the University of Port Harcourt on October 5, 2012.

Again, CBN Intervenes in FX Market with $195m

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Monday intervened in the foreign exchange market with a total of $195 million.

__________________________________________________

THE BUSINESSDAY NEWSPAPER

States to be ranked on attractiveness to investors

The World Bank ease of doing business ranking of Nigerian states, due by the first half of 2018 could make or mar the states’ investment appeal, amid a tussle to attract private capital to complement dwindling federal cash hand-outs.

Dangote Petrochemical Complex to boost electricity supply by 12,000MW

The world’s largest subsea gas pipeline infrastructure, being built by Dangote Refinery, is set to rescue the country from epileptic power supply, as it would provide 12,000 additional megawatts of electricity to the national grid.