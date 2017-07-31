Read today's newspaper headlines

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Punch, ThisDay and BusinessDay.

For today, Monday, July 31, 2017:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

We’re wrong on Boko Haram ambush, says Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army has apologised to the public for issuing a statement that turned out to be false on last week’s attack on geologists from the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) who were with some officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in the Lake Chad region.

Two million containers stranded in Lagos ports

No fewer than two million containers laden with various cargoes worth over N5 trillion are currently stranded at the Lagos port complex, due to the inability of importers to evacuate them.

Stakeholders fault Etisalat’s $1.2b debt management, investments’ claim

The controversy dogging Etisalat’s $1.2 billion alleged “Non-Performing Loan” with 13-bank syndicate group has remained unsettling as stakeholders raise suspicion of incompetence, connivance and overstatement of investments.

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

Boko Haram: Osinbajo meets service chiefs, IGP, DSS boss

ACTING President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, last night, had another meeting with Service chiefs, Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris; and Director-General of Department of State Services, DSS.

IGBONLA SIX: How colleague’s sickness aborted victims’ escape plan

More revelations about the 65-day abduction experience of the freed six Senior Secondary School students of Lagos Model College, Igbonla Epe, in their abductors’ den were unveiled yesterday, as one of the students disclosed how they attempted to escape from the den when it became apparent that their captors were not willing to release them quickly.

NEW ROAD MAP: FG, IOCs earmark N2trn for 457 projects in N’Delta

MONTHS after the Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo’s fact-finding tour of Niger-Delta, the Federal Government has come up with a two-year Strategic Implementation Work Plan, SWIP, involving the execution of 457 short, medium and long-term projects, to the tune of N2,065,140,035,959, across the nine states of the region, starting from this year.

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

Boko Haram: ASUU threatens strike if FG doesn’t rescue abducted lecturers

The Peoples Democratic Party, the Nigeria Labour Congress and civil rights groups, on Sunday, lashed out at the Federal Government for the killing of lecturers and oil workers on their way to the Lake Chad Basin by the Boko Haram sect.

Thugs attack senators, Reps, journalists in Kaduna

The secretariat of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Kaduna State Council was attacked by political thugs on Sunday.

Badoo strikes again in Ikorodu, kills couple, two kids

After a few weeks of relative peace, the notorious ritual cult, Badoo, has rekindled panic in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

THISDAY NEWSPAPER

Northern Youths to Withdraw Quit Notice to Igbos This Week, Says Shettima

The coalition of Northern youths that asked Igbos in the North to quit the region before October 1, 2017, has agreed to withdraw the quit notice and give peace a chance, Borno State Governor, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, said Sunday in Abuja.

US: Nigerian Military Lacks Capacity to Hold Captured Territories in N’East

In spite of the federal government’s claim that the military had defeated the Boko Haram terrorists and was busy rehabilitating displaced persons in the North-east, the United States’ Bureau of Counter-terrorism has said that the Nigerian military is unable to hold and rebuild civilian structures and institutions in areas cleared by it in the region.

FG, States, LGs Shared N3.010tn in First Half of 2017

The Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) disbursed N3.010 trillion to the three tiers of government between January and June this year, figures compiled by THISDAY.

THE BUSINESSDAY NEWSPAPER

GTBank, Stanbic, UBA, others surpass 2014 highs

As the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) broad market index, NSEASI approaches the next psychologically important mark, a peek below the surface at major components show a few market leaders powering the rally.

NHIS’ turmoil reveals critical operational lapses

A raging storm at Nigeria’s National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) is revealing critical administrative lapses, which have made it difficult for some Health Management Organisations (HMOs) to run effectively, hindering universal health coverage.

Seaports activity up on back of FX liquidity

After a very difficult 2016, operators in Nigeria’s seaports are seeing an uptick in business, due to an increase in the volume of imported raw materials, spurred by the appreciation in the value of the naira and availability of foreign exchange.