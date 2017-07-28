Read today's newspaper headlines

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Punch, ThisDay and BusinessDay.

For today, Friday, July 28, 2017:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

You’re lazy, sultan tells northern governors

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar, yesterday condemned what he considered as the lazy attitude of some northern governors to governance.

Senate declares revenue allocation formula unconstitutional, seeks review

The Senate says there is no extant act of the National Assembly accepting the present revenue allocation formula in use in the country and therefore declared it unconstitutional.

Sharp practices threaten $68b investments in telecoms sector

A series of 'communication frauds' including masking, call refilling and SIM box is threatening $68 billion investments in the nation’s telecoms sector.

__________________________________________________

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

Why FG suspended crude oil exploration in Chad Basin

The Federal Government, yesterday, said it has suspended crude oil exploration in the Lake Chad Basin following attack on personnel of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, in Borno State by suspected members of Boko Haram terrorist group.

On restructuring we stand but… - Northern Governors

The governors of 19 northern states said, yesterday, that the region was not opposed to the restructuring of the country, contrary to widely held views by some persons and groups.

Constitution alterations: Atiku, Ohanaeze, women groups, others slam Senate

Outrage overflowed, yesterday, against the Senate over its rejection of restructuring and renunciation of women’s rights with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, lamenting that his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, had betrayed its 2015 election promises.



__________________________________________________

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

Reps support Senate, reject power devolution, okay LG autonomy

Members of the House of Representatives, on Thursday, voted on new amendments proposed to the 1999 Constitution.

How FG, govs shield indicted judges from sanctions, prosecution

NO fewer than six judges, kicked out of office in 2016 and another one since 2011, have escaped full sanctions due to the failure of the Presidency, the police and some state governors to implement key recommendations of the National Judicial Council against the affected judicial officers, The PUNCH has learnt.

Obasanjo aware of Yar’Adua’s ill health before the 2007 elections - Fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, has said former President Olusegun Obasanjo was aware of the health challenges of his successor, the late Umaru Yar’Adua before the 2007 presidential poll.

__________________________________________________

THISDAY NEWSPAPER

FG Targets N7.9tn 2018 Budget As Senate Approves $1.8bn External Borrowing

The federal government projects that it would spend about N7.9 trillion next year, about N500 billion more than its N7.44 trillion appropriation for this year.

48 Bodies of Chad Basin Oil Explorers Recovered After B’Haram Ambush

Omololu Ogunmade, Chineme Okafor, Paul Obi, Olawale Ajimtokan in Abuja and Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri.

North Adopts Consensus on Restructuring Friday

The North is to adopt a position today on the ongoing clamour for restructuring of the country at the end of a meeting between the Northern States Governors Forum (NSGF) and the Northern Traditional Rulers Council (NTRC) in Kaduna.

__________________________________________________

THE BUSINESSDAY NEWSPAPER

FG proposes N8trn budget for 2018

Federal Government has proposed a record N7.939 trillion spending for 2018, making it the third straight record budget of the Buhari administration.

Summer bookings spike as Nigerians start flying again on improving economy

Bookings for the 2017 summer holiday season, which started on an unimpressive note towards the end of the first quarter of this year, is beginning to spike as most commercial banks increase the limits of spending by Nigerian holiday makers abroad.

MBA, CFA, others increase bargaining power in labour market

Professional degrees and certifications such as Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), respectively, give their holders significant advantage in the labour market.