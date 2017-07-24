Read today's newspaper headlines

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Punch, ThisDay and BusinessDay.

For today, Monday, July 24, 2017:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

Government loses N6 billion yearly to fake cargo insurance papers

About 300,000 of the cargoes imported through the nation’s airports and seaports yearly have no genuine insurance papers, The Guardian has learnt.Being an import-dependent economy, the country gained about N112 billion between 2010 and 2016 from insuring over 700, 000 out of the 1.1 million imported cargoes on a yearly basis.

17m Nigerians in diaspora push for voting rights

The leaders of the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) are in the country to ensure that about 17 million of their members spread across the world participate in elections to choose those to be at the helm of the country.

14 burnt to death in Ife road accident

No fewer than 14 people including women and children died yesterday in a ghastly road accident in Ile-Ife, Osun State.The victims were burnt beyond recognition as the 18-passenger bus conveying them from Ore, in Ondo State to Ibadan ran into a fuel laden tanker and exploded immediately.

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

Army redeploys 52 generals, 597 other officers

The Nigerian Army has redeployed, cancelled or amended postings of seven Major-Generals, 45 Brigadier-Generals and 597 other officers.

Buhari meets APC chiefs in London, says I’m laughing

In the first reported encounter with government officials since he went on medical vacation to the United Kingdom last May, President Muhammadu Buhari has laughed away negative insinuations about his health, vowing to return to the country once he gets the all clear from his doctors.

States, FCT owe N4.061trn — DMO

The 36 states of the federation and Federal Capital Territory, FCT, had a debt stock of about N4.061 trillion as at the end of 2016.

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

APC governors, Oyegun met Buhari in London — Presidency

Some state governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress were said to have met with ailing President Muhammadu Buhari in London, United Kingdom on Sunday.

Alleged N13.6bn diversion: Court freezes ex-COAS Minimah’s accounts

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has accused a former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Kenneth Minimah (retd.), and a company, Stoke Synergy Nigeria Limited, of diverting about N13.6bn belonging to the Nigeria Army.

N243bn refund: Labour directs chapters to monitor state govts

The Nigeria Labour Congress is putting in place strategies to monitor the disbursement of N243.9bn, which is the second tranche of the Paris Club loan refund to state governments.

THISDAY NEWSPAPER

Making His Way Back Home, Buhari Meets with APC Govs, Party Leaders

After a 77-day absence, President Muhammadu Buhari, who is undergoing treatment for an undisclosed medical ailment in the United Kingdom, Sunday met with governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and party leaders in London.

Emefiele Signals Interest Rate Retention as MPC Meets Monday

With the inflation rate still hovering at above 16 per cent, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has said the bank would be failing in one of its key mandates if it cuts the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at this time.

Lagos Gives Property Owners in Ikoyi, Lekki, Others Quit Notice over Blocked Drains

After the devastating floods that wrecked havoc in several parts of the Lagos Island a few weeks ago, the Lagos State Government sunday ordered owners of buildings and structures erected on drainage alignments and channels in Dolphin Estate, Osborne Foreshore Estate, Lekki and Ikoyi, among others to vacate their properties, adding that failure to comply may compel it to remove them.

THE BUSINESSDAY NEWSPAPER

Nigeria to hold-off on rate cut for sixth successive time

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria starts their by-monthly meeting today but analysts are forecasting that they are going to hold off cutting the benchmark Monetary Policy Rate for a sixth consecutive time.

Innovative offerings, regulatory compliance to drive FinTech growth

Thought leaders and experts in disruptive innovation have anchored the growth of FinTech in Nigeria on the ability of the many tech start-ups in the country to discover ways to be more specialised in using technology to meet the needs of different industries, without necessarily having to narrow down to payments alone.

Banks have not grown branch network in 5 years says NBS

Nigerian banks have put a hold on branch network expansion in the last five years, data obtained from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows.