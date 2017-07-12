Pulse Frontpage :  Read today's newspaper headlines [Wednesday, July 12, 2017]

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Punch and BusinessDay.

For today, Wednesday, July 12, 2017:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

Osinbajo holds secret meeting with President Buhari in London

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday secretly travelled to London in the United Kingdom where he held a meeting with ailing President Muhammadu Buhari.This is coming as the Federal Executive Council (FEC) holds tomorrow. The Acting President presides over the Council.

Osinbajo appoints 19 judges for national industrial court

The Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has approved the appointment of 19 judges for National Industrial Court of Nigeria.The appointment was based on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC).

'Etisalat must change domain name in three weeks'

As part of the restructuring process and to keep its over 20 million customers afloat, Etisalat Nigeria must change its domain name, the www. etisalat. com.ng within the next three weeks.

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

Osinbajo rushes to U. K to see Buhari



ACTING President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo Tuesday travelled to London to see President Muhammadu Buhari who has been on medical vacation for about two months now.

Failed politicians beating war drums in Nigeria – Gen. Abubakar’s Peace C’ttee

The National Peace Committee headed by former Head of State, Gen. AbdulSalam Abubakar, has chided promoters of division and hate speeches for trying to cause apprehension and trouble in the land.

Nigeria can't borrow, needs alternative sources of funds - Adeosun

The Federal Government said, yesterday, that Nigeria can no longer borrow money to fund its budget.

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

Osinbajo flies to London on Buhari’s invitation

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday left Nigeria for London, United Kingdom, where he is scheduled to meet ailing President Muhammadu Buhari.

Herdsmen convert Abuja stadium into grazing field

Fulani herdsmen have converted the National Stadium, Abuja, into a fertile land for cattle pasture as weeds overtake the package B section of the $360m facility.

Two OSBC workers suspended for supporting Adeleke

Two workers of the Osun State Broadcasting Corporation have been suspended indefinitely by the management of the corporation for allegedly calling Governor Rauf Aregbesola an unprintable name on a WhatsApp group, You and I.

THE BUSINESSDAY NEWSPAPER

Dollar flow raises capacity utilisation in manufacturing sector to 60%

Capacity utilisation in Nigeria’s manufacturing sector spiked to 59.18 percent in the second half of 2016, the highest in more than five years.

Nigeria plans to slow down on borrowing

Nigeria’s minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun, on Tuesday hinted of plans to slow down borrowing, as the country’s debt profile balloons.

Gencos accused of rejecting gas supply

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has accused the power generating companies of rejecting gas supplied them, contrary to reports that lack of gas has been responsible for low power generation in the country.