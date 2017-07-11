Pulse Frontpage :  Read today's newspaper headlines [Tuesday, July 11, 2017]

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Punch and BusinessDay.

For today, Tuesday, July 11, 2017:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

Etisalat Nigeria gets deadline to stop use of brand name

The crisis rocking Etisalat Nigeria deepened yesterday with a directive from the Emirates Telecommunications Corporation (ETC), the largest shareholder in the embattled firm, that the Nigerian arm should stop using the brand name within the next three weeks.

Supreme Court upholds election of Obaseki as governor

The Supreme Court yesterday declared Godwin Obaseki as the duly elected governor of Edo State. While delivering a judgment in an appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the apex court dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit.

Buhari will soon be rid of sycophants, evil wishers, says wife

Wife of the President, Hajia Aisha Buhari, has given an insight into the power play at the Nigerian seat of power in the wake of sickness that has kept her husband out of the country for over two months. In a Facebook post yesterday, Mrs. Buhari took a cue and alluded to some elements around her ailing husband as “the hyenas” and “the jackals,” hoping that they would soon be sent out of "his Kingdom."

__________________________________________________

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

Nigeria, a nation without leaders - Okogie

EMERITUS Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Anthony Cardinal Okogie, has described Nigeria as a nation without leaders, arguing that all available indices, including high level insecurity, abysmally low quality of life of the average Nigerian, in sharp contrast with the opulent lifestyle of politicians, offer little or no hope to even the most incurable optimist in the land.



0809: Another brand name change coming

Another change of brand name in the Nigerian telecoms sector is imminent following the termination of a management agreement with Etisalat Nigeria by its brand parent, Etisalat International of the United Arab Emirates.

Igbo youths out of tune with what we want – Ohanaeze

Igbo apex socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has disagreed with Igbo youths clamouring for Biafra in retrospect, saying their style was out of tune with the body language of Igbo elders who have seen war and its devastation and would not want anything that would bring another calamity.

__________________________________________________

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

INEC pastes notice of verification for Melaye’s recall

The Independent National Electoral Commission, on Monday, pasted the notice of verification to begin the recall process of the lawmaker representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye.

Hyenas, jackals’ll be ejected from the kingdom – Buhari’s wife

Wife of the President, Aisha, on Monday, gave an indication that God had answered Nigerians’ prayers for the quick recovery of her ailing husband, Muhammadu Buhari.

Ex-minister denies involvement in plot to unseat Osinbajo

A former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Bala Mohammed, on Monday said there was no truth in a media report (not in The PUNCH) that he attended a meeting in Saudi Arabia during which plan to unseat the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, was hatched.

__________________________________________________

THE BUSINESSDAY NEWSPAPER

Hope rises for FX liquidity as GTB raises dollar withdrawal limit

Perhaps the biggest indicator that Nigeria’s dollar shortage is starting to give way, comes as tier-one lender, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), raises the monthly international spend limit on its naira MasterCard by 900 percent.

Etisalat Nigeria, given three weeks to phase out brand identity

Etisalat has been given three weeks to phase out its brand in Nigeria, after its Abu Dhabi arm recently pulled out and new board members were appointed to run the affairs the company, following failed negotiations with its lenders over a missed payment of the $1.2billion loan taken out in 2013

OPEC rules out deeper output cuts as it sets to cap Nigeria’s supply

Muhammad Barkindo, OPEC’s secretary-general told reporters after an energy conference in Istanbul, Turkey yesterday, that the elite club of oil producers considers it premature to talk about deeper oil output cuts.