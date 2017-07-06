Pulse Frontpage :  Read today's newspaper headlines [Thursday, July 6, 2017]

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Nation and ThisDay.

For today, Thursday, July 6, 2017:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

Reps to invite Jonathan over $1.3 billion Malabu oil deal

The House of Representatives would invite former President Goodluck Jonathan to testify on his role in the award of Oil Prospecting Licence, OPL 245, to Malabu Oil and Gas Ltd in the spirit of natural justice and fair play.

Fulani leaders ask herdsmen to boycott anti-grazing bill hearing

The national body of the Fulani, known as Kawtal Fulbe-Nigeria, has directed all its members nationwide, especially the Miyetti Allah cattle breeders, to boycott the ongoing public hearing on the anti-grazing bill in Taraba State.

Resign if you can’t cope, Senate tells Fashola

The Senate Committee on Appropriation yesterday asked the Works, Power and Housing Minister, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, to resign if he could not cope with the responsibilities of his ministry.

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

Reps invite Jonathan over $1.3bn Malabu oil deal



The House of Representatives’ Ad-hoc Committee investigating the OPL 245 Malabu oil deal has resolved to invite ex-President Goodluck Jonathan over alleged diversion of $1.3 billion.

Confirmation of nominations: AGF disagrees with Ag. President

The standoff between the Senate and the Presidency on the propriety of the legislative body confirming nominees into federal executive bodies, yesterday, cascaded to a split in the Presidency.

Igbo for referendum, not restructuring

THE Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has restated its stand against restructuring of Nigeria, saying it was referendum or nothing as restructuring would not work out because of lack of trust and confidence among the ethnic groups that make up Nigeria.

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

Magu’s confirmation controversy: Osinbajo’s statement, a personal opinion, say AGF, Buhari’s aide

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Wednesday said Acting President Yemi Osinbajo’s statement on the confirmation of acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, was a personal opinion.

More Badoo suspects lynched in Ogun, Lagos

Jungle justice on suspected members of Badoo continued on Wednesday at Ebute, Ipakodo, Ikorodu, Lagos, when a yet-to-be identified man was set ablaze by residents.

GoFundMe donations now ready for disbursement to hero cop’s widow, others

The donations from GoFundMe campaign launched by The PUNCH Newspapers and other social media activists for the family of slain hero cop, Sergeant Chukwudi Iboko, are now ready for disbursement.

THE THISDAY NEWSPAPER

Court Orders FG to Name Officials Who Have Returned Looted Funds

A Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the federal government to immediately release to Nigerians information on the names of high ranking public officials from whom public funds have been recovered and the circumstances under which the funds were recovered, as well as the exact amount of funds recovered from each public official.

Addax Petroleum to Pay $32m in Geneva to Settle Nigerian Bribery Charges

China’s state-owned Addax Petroleum has agreed to pay a 31 million Swiss francs ($32 million) fine in Geneva, Switzerland, to settle charges of suspected bribes given to Nigerian officials, thus ending a four-month old investigation, which uncovered the illegality in the payments.

BPE: FG to Divest 20% of Its Shares in Privatised Companies on Stock Exchange

The federal government will sell up to 20 per cent of its shares in some of the companies it has partially privatised on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), to allow Nigerians own shares in them, the Director General of Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr. Alex Okoh, has disclosed.

THE BUSINESSDAY NEWSPAPER

FG to sell own stakes in privatised assets

The Federal Government is working out plans to divest own shares in privatised enterprises, Alex Okoh, newly appointed director-general of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has said.

Nigeria’s return to JP Morgan Index seen not earlier than 9 months away

In this fourth part of BusinessDay’s investors series on Looking in from the outside, Publisher, Frank Aigbogun reports on why it could be nine months hence before Nigeria can hope to get back on the JP Morgan emerging market index and the new thinking about the wisdom of a naira convergence.

Gridlock worsens on Apapa-Ijora road as trailers, tankers defy FG vacate order

Tanker and trailer drivers have returned to the roads leading into the Apapa Port Complex, despite the recent 7-day vacate order issued recently by the Federal Government, to them, to stay away from the corridor to facilitate rehabilitation of the two-kilometre dual carriage road, scheduled to begin next week Monday.