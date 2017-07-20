Pulse Frontpage :  Read today's newspaper headlines [Thursday, July 20, 2017]

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Punch, ThisDay and BusinessDay.

For today, Thursday, July 20, 2017:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

Senate probes sale, use of ‘kidney-killer’ malaria drugs

The Senate yesterday directed its committee on health to urgently investigate an allegation that 42 anti-malaria drugs banned by the European Union (EU) in all countries are still being stockpiled, sold and consumed in Nigeria.

Rampage as tanker drivers protest against police killing

Pandemonium broke out yesterday at Creek Road in Apapa, Lagos when dozens of tanker drivers went on rampage over the killing of one of their colleagues by a police officer attached to a branch of Diamond Bank.

For peace to reign, youths seek 50% of elective, appointive positions

A coalition of youth leaders under the aegis of Ethnic Nationality Youth Leaders forum yesterday said government must allow them participate in governance at the ratio of 50 per cent of elected and appointed positions for them to sheath their sword.

__________________________________________________

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

FG offered me Biafra without Rivers, Benue — Nnamdi Kanu

THE leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday, disclosed that the Federal Government offered him Biafra Republic while in Prison with only the five South East States as the component parts but he rejected it. According to him, he rejected it because that did not constitute the complete Biafra, saying that he told them that he wanted a Biafra with Rivers and Benue States inclusive.

We don’t understand what Nigerians mean by restructuring — APC

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has explained its confusion in the face of clamour by some Nigerians for the restructuring of the country, saying it didn’t understand what people meant by it.

2 banks burnt as Policeman kills truck driver

Pandemonium erupted, yesterday, at Creek Road, Apapa, Lagos, as dozens of articulated truck drivers went on rampage over the death of one of their colleagues and set two bank branches on fire.

__________________________________________________

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

Court orders seizure of Diezani’s $37.5m Lagos house, funds

The Federal High Court in Lagos, on Wednesday, ordered the temporary forfeiture of a property at Banana Island, Lagos, bought for $37.5m in 2013 by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke.

Lagos policeman kills driver, mob burns banks

Chaos erupted on Creek Road, Apapa, Lagos State, on Wednesday after a police sergeant, Dare Adamu, attached to a branch of Diamond Bank on the road shot a driver dead.

El-Rufai heads APC panel to define restructuring

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress and the party’s governors, on Wednesday, fixed July 29, 2017, for the party’s ward congresses, marking the beginning of the APC’s national convention.

__________________________________________________

THISDAY NEWSPAPER

Court Orders Temporary Forfeiture of Alison-Madueke’s Banana Island Property

Justice Chuka Obiozor of the Federal High Court in Lagos Wednesday ordered the temporary forfeiture of a property in Banana Island, Lagos bought for $37.5 million by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke.

Nigeria’s Suspension by Egmont Group Forces Senate to Make NFIU Autonomous

In a bid to avert the expulsion of Nigeria from the Egmont Group, a network of 152 financial intelligence units (FIUs) across the world, the Senate Wednesday began processes that would grant legal, operational and financial autonomy to the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), leading to its decoupling from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

El-Rufai Heads APC C’ttee to Define Its Stance on Restructuring

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has set up a committee to be chaired by the Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai to articulate its position on the nation’s restructuring.

__________________________________________________

THE BUSINESSDAY NEWSPAPER

Nigeria’s suspension from EGMONT Group will hurt economy – Senate

Worried about the grave economic implication of Nigeria’s suspension from the EGMONT group, the Senate has taken steps to avert expulsion.

FG’s fiscal deficit jumps 101% to 9-year high of N1.1trn

The Federal Government of Nigeria’s fiscal deficit has risen sharply to a nine-year high of N1.1 trillion in the first quarter of 2017, according to the Central Bank, as low oil prices took a toll on revenues, even as the government raised spending.

Paylater, Remita, Firstbank, Rack Centre, ALAT & Mainone headline BusinessDay fintech summit

Paylater, Firstbank, Remita, Wema ALAT , Rack Centre and Mainone have thrown their weight behind BusinessDay’s annual FinTech summit taking place tomorrow.