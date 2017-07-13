Pulse Frontpage :  Read today's newspaper headlines [Thursday, July 13, 2017]

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Punch and BusinessDay.

For today, Thursday, July 13, 2017:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

Buhari to return soon, says Osinbajo

Recuperating President Muhammadu Buhari will soon return to the country when he is cleared by his ‎United Kingdom doctors, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo said yesterday.

Supreme Court’s verdict ends 14-month battle in PDP

The Supreme Court yesterday ended a 14-month leadership squabble within the country’s main opposition — the Peoples Democratic Party — and gave it a new lease of life ahead of an important general election in 2019.

Four suicide bombers kill 19 civilian JTF members, villagers in Borno

Four Boko Haram suicide bombers have killed 19 civilian JTF members and villagers at a funeral ceremony in Molai village, police said yesterday.

__________________________________________________

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

Restructuring: ACF gives condition for support

Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, said, yesterday, it would only support calls for restructuring of the country on the condition that the exercise was just, fair and equitable for all Nigerians.

19 killed, 23 injured in Borno Boko Haram attacks

Borno State Police Command, yesterday, confirmed that 19 people were killed and 23 injured in the latest Boko Haram attacks in Maiduguri, late Tuesday night.

PDP: S-Court judgment resets 2019 politics

Nigeria’s political landscape was, yesterday, being reshaped with new permutations and perspectives on the 2019 elections, after the Supreme Court resolved the leadership crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in favour of the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee.

__________________________________________________

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

Makarfi takes over PDP HQ as Supreme Court sacks Sheriff

Following the ruling of the Supreme Court on Wednesday, which sacked Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, the National Caretaker Committee of the party, under the leadership of Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has taken over the PDP national secretariat in Abuja after the judgment.

Osinbajo returns from UK, says Buhari recuperating fast

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday said he would not go into specific details of what he discussed with ailing President Muhammadu Buhari in London, United Kingdom on Tuesday.

Policemen torture Lagos motorcycle rider to death

A motorcycle rider, Ibrahim Kosoko, has been killed after he was allegedly tortured by some policemen attached to the Area D Police Command, Mushin, Lagos State.

__________________________________________________

THISDAY NEWSPAPER

Osinbajo: Buhari Will Return to Nigeria Sooner Than Expected

President Muhammadu Buhari, who is currently receiving treatment in London for an undisclosed ailment, will return to Nigeria much sooner than expected, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo disclosed wednesday.

PDP Leaders Jubilant as S’Court Silences Sheriff for Good

It was celebration galore for the leadership of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Wednesday, following the Supreme Court ruling, which upheld the constitution of the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led Caretaker Committee to lead the party, effectively slamming the door against the former National Chairman of the PDP, Senator Ali Modu-Sheriff.

Kachikwu: Nigeria Will Voluntarily Join OPEC Cuts

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, has stated that Nigeria will in due time join in the crude oil production cut initiated by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC members led by Russia to stabilise the market, adding however, that the country’s production levels were still quite unpredictable as to guarantee when the country would join the pact.

__________________________________________________

THE BUSINESSDAY NEWSPAPER

Preliminary data show Agric, manufacturing, telecoms, oil pulled Nigeria out of recession

Economists in government and private circles are raising confidence that Nigeria’s second quarter, 2017 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers will possibly show that the country has exited economic recession on account of strong performance in agriculture, manufacturing, telecoms and oil.

FG moves to stimulate economy by paying N2.7trn contractors obligation

The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday gave approval for the commencement of validation and payment of N2.7trillion inherited Federal Government debts for contractors and employee liabilities.

NNPC explains why it is yet to announce winners of oil lifting contracts

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has explained why the result of the bid for the Direct Sale – Direct Purchase (DSDP) contract bids is yet to be announced.