Pulse Frontpage :  Read today's newspaper headlines [Monday, July 17, 2017]

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Punch and BusinessDay.

For today, Monday, July 17, 2017:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

Four years not enough to deliver promises, says APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said yesterday it would be unfair to expect the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to fulfil its campaign promises within four years in office.

UN opposes forced return of Nigerian refugees from Cameroon

The United Nations (UN) has opposed the Cameroonian government’s “forced repatriation” of 130, 000 Nigerian refugees to the border towns of Banki, Gwoza and Pulka in Borno State.

Why exchange rate remains high amid interventions

A mix of economic structure of the country, foreign exchange earnings capacity and outlook are keeping the naira value high despite interventions. The exchange rate of N197 per dollar, officially took a new turn at the wake of the adoption of the Flexible Exchange Policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

__________________________________________________

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

Arewa youths to review stand on Oct 1 quit notice

Less than 75 days to the October 1 ”quit notice” issued by a coalition of northern youths to Igbo living in the region, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, weekend, met with the northern coalition with a view to charting a common course for peaceful co-existence of various groups in all parts of the country.

Take your restructuring case to NASS, Northern leaders tell South, Middle-Belt

Strong denunciation of the collaboration between the Middle Belt and the South came from the core North, yesterday, with a challenge to advocates of the restructuring of the country to use the National Assembly to push their case.

Ambode deposes Baale of Shangisha for faking own kidnap

The Lagos State government, yesterday, deposed Yusuf Ogundare, the Baale of Shangisha, for faking his own abduction.

__________________________________________________

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

Sheriff’s faction to boycott PDP meetings

There were indications in Abuja on Sunday that members of the sacked National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party loyal to its erstwhile National Chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff, have decided to stay away from the party’s meetings slated for Monday and Tuesday.

Magu: Presidency gets legal advice, to approach S’Court

The Presidency will soon approach the Supreme Court to make a pronouncement on the lingering crisis between the executive and the National Assembly over the powers of the President to appoint some heads of government agencies without recourse to the Senate based on the provisions of Section 171 of the Constitution.

Fraudsters hijack Customs online auction

The Nigeria Customs Service has accused some fraudulent bidders of abusing the bidding process of its online goods auction.

__________________________________________________

THISDAY NEWSPAPER

Presidency: Why We Keep Sending Nominees to Senate for Confirmation

The presidency yesterday rationalised why the executive arm of government continues to send the names of nominees to the Senate for confirmation, adding that it believes only a judicial interpretation of Section 171 of the constitution would resolve the dispute between the executive arm and the National Assembly on whether the appointment of the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu and other appointments could be done without the Senate’s approval.

FG Lost $6bn to DPR’s Poor Administration of Divested Oil Blocks

The federal government lost an estimated $6 billion as a result of the Department of Petroleum Resources’ (DPR) poor administration of the expiring oil blocks, which were sold by the international oil companies (IOCs) between 2010 and 2015 to local firms, Nigerian exploration and production (E&P) operators have said.

Nigeria: A Governance Question or Structural Defect, Leaders Weigh In

The clamour for the restructuring of the country deepened yesterday when a panel of professionals and leaders of thought cutting across the Northern and Southern parts of the country participated in a lively debate organised by the THISDAY Newspaper Group on the restructuring question.

__________________________________________________

THE BUSINESSDAY NEWSPAPER

Transactions in I&E FX window rise 30.55% in one week

Transactions in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) foreign exchange window for investors and exporters continue to signal increased confidence in the economy, as trade by investors surged 30.55 percent last week.

Europe ready to invest in Nigeria – Michael Arrion

European investors are ready to invest in Nigeria but the country must demonstrate its competitiveness, the outgoing EU ambassador to Nigeria and leader of delegation to ECOWAS, Michael Arrion, has said.

Luxembourg breaks the ice towards Nigeria

The Grand Duchy of Luxembourg has thrown wide its doors towards Nigerian businesses, while challenging its own entrepreneurs to move and take advantage of the opportunities that Nigeria presents for business