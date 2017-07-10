Pulse Frontpage :  Read today's newspaper headlines [Monday, July 10, 2017]

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of Vanguard, The Nation and ThisDay.

For today, Monday, July 10, 2017:

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

How PDP trounced APC in Osun bye-election

All Progressives Congress, APC, grandees in Osun State were yesterday trying to absorb the shock that came from the resonating clamour of the people for a change. Governor Rauf Aregbesola had for the last seven years tried to change Osun State into his image.

Southern leaders to Osinbajo: Protect our people in the North

Ahead of the October 1 deadline given the Igbo to relocate from the North, Southern leaders, yesterday, tasked Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to unfold actions and plans by the administration to protect southerners living in Northern Nigeria.

Osinbajo, Saraki move to avert govt shutdown

Despite assertions of seeming belligerence, Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, was, yesterday, reaching out to the leadership of the National Assembly towards averting imminent paralysis of the machinery of government.

__________________________________________________

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

Magu: APC leaders meet over Presidency, National Assembly crisis

There were indications on Sunday that the All Progressives Congress leaders have met over the crisis between the Presidency and the Senate on the appointment of the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr Ibrahim Magu.

How FG spent $4.8bn foreign loans in two years

While Nigeria’s rising indebtedness is generating ripples as to the sustainability and the interest element, the Federal Government has given details of some of the foreign loans it has raised in the last two years, expended on programmes rather than development projects, EVEREST AMAEFULE writes.

Three die, 10 missing in Niger floods

Three persons died while about 10 others were missing when flood ravaged Suleja, Niger State on Sunday.

__________________________________________________

THE THISDAY NEWSPAPER

Emefiele: CBN Developing Home-grown Solutions to Tackle Economic Crisis

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, Sunday said the bank has been developing home-grown policies to surmount challenges that confronted the economy in recent times.

Southern Leaders Tell FG to Protect Southerners in the North

The Southern Leaders Forum has called on Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to, as a matter of urgency, address the nation on measures being taken by the federal government to protect the Igbo and other southerners from attacks by Arewa youths, who weeks ago, gave the Igbo up to October 1, 2017, to leave the North.

Gas Shortage Grounds NIPP Power Stations

The operations of eight brand new power stations built under the National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) by the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan to supply 4,201 megawatts of electricity have been grounded by inadequate supply of gas to fire their turbines for power generation, THISDAY investigations have revealed.

__________________________________________________

THE BUSINESSDAY NEWSPAPER

Insurance executive pay up 18% as stocks languish at 50 kobo per share

Listed Nigerian insurance companies saw an 18 percent increase in directors’ emoluments and fees last year, even as most insurance stocks languish at 50 kobo per share, or par value. Directors’ are key management personnel having the authority and responsibility for planning, directing and controlling the activities of most firms.

Nigeria may record first economic growth since 2015 in Q2

Ahead of an official release of Nigeria’s economic performance in the second quarter of 2017, the trend in the country’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) during the period may have leaked clues of only the first quarterly GDP growth since 2015.

FMDQ honours Nwankwo, outgoing DG, DMO

The establishment of the Debt Management Office, Nigeria (DMO or the Agency) in 2000 hinged on the need for a well-focused and credible office to proactively manage the public debts and invariably, deepen the country’s financial markets towards ensuring global competitiveness.