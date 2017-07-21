Pulse Frontpage :  Read today's newspaper headlines [Friday, July 21, 2017]

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Punch, ThisDay and BusinessDay.

For today, Friday, July 21, 2017:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

Osinbajo seeks N135.643 billion virement for priority projects

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo wants the approval of the House of Representatives for the virement of N134,643,018,749 billion from various budget lines to fund the Federal Government’s priority projects and programmes.

Governors’ forum raises panel to consider state police

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has resolved to constitute a six-man committee to consider the vexed issue of state police in the country in a veiled backing for restructuring.

Government reinstates Christian, Islamic studies as separate subjects

The Federal Government yesterday ordered the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) to make Christian Religious Knowledge and Islamic Religious Knowledge distinctive subjects in the basic education curriculum.

__________________________________________________

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

Advocates of secession are agents of disunity – Northern elders

NORTHERN Elders Forum, NEF, yesterday, described those agitating for secession as agents of disunity, saying their aim was to cause disaffection and chaos among the various sections of the country.

Nwabueze, Adebanjo, Akinrinade, others meet on Nigeria’s restructuring

A group of elder statesmen, under the aegis of Eminent Leaders of Thought, ELT, yesterday, met to foster national unity and douse rising tension in the country.

Why Melaye’s recall process must continue, INEC tells court

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, yesterday, approached the Federal High Court in Abuja, asking it to vacate the interim order that stopped process for the recall of Senator Dino Melaye.

__________________________________________________

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

Fresh suit wants FEC to declare Buhari unfit

Another suit has been filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja asking for an order compelling the Federal Executive Council to declare ailing President Muhammadu Buhari as unfit to continue to hold office and another mandating the National Assembly to constitute a medical panel to verify the President’s fitness.

TSA: Lenders kick as court orders seven banks to remit $793.2m to FG

The Federal High Court in Lagos on Thursday ordered seven commercial banks to temporarily remit a total of $793.2m allegedly hidden by them in contravention of the Federal Government’s Treasury Single Account policy.

Senate okays N200/$ forex discount for hajj pilgrims

The Senate, on Thursday, approved the recommendation by its Committee on Foreign Affairs that the Federal Government should grant a concession of N200 to a United States dollar for Nigerian Muslims’ pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia in 2017.

__________________________________________________

THISDAY NEWSPAPER

Court Orders Seven Banks to Remit $793.2m to TSA, Banks Deny

Ten months after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) suspended nine commercial banks from trading in the interbank foreign exchange (IFEX) market for failing to remit a total of $2.33 billion belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation/Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Company to the federal government’s Treasury Single Account (TSA), a Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday ordered seven of the banks to temporarily remit a total of $793.2 million allegedly still domiciled with them in contravention of the TSA policy.

Restructuring: Govs Constitute Panel on State Police, Others

As the clamour for the restructuring of the country continues, governors on the platform of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) thursday in Abuja constituted a committee to interface with the Nigeria Police on crucial security matters such as state police.

Luxembourg Bank’s Lien May Impede US Bid to Seize Aluko’s Cash

U.S. prosecutors trying to recover proceeds from an alleged $1.7 billion Nigerian fraud perpetrated by one of the directors of Atlantic Energy Drill Concept and Atlantic Energy Brass Development Ltd (AEBD), Mr. Kolawole Akanni Aluko, may have to wait their turn.

__________________________________________________

THE BUSINESSDAY NEWSPAPER

Apapa chaos traps thousands of containers at port

Goods estimated at several billions of naira are trapped in hundreds of containers at Apapa seaport, as trucks can no longer access or exit the various terminals inside the ports due to the current logjam in Apapa.

Senators violate Standing Orders in desperate scramble for ‘juicy’ committees

In the face of current economic challenges, Nigerian Senators are said to be forcing their way into what they see as ‘juicy’ committees, thereby violating those rules they set by themselves to guide activities at the red chamber.

Airlines losing traffic to Ethiopia on price, connectivity

International and domestic airlines operating in Nigeria are gradually losing passenger traffic to Ethiopian Airlines over the East African carrier’s relatively cheaper fares, easy connectivity and most recently, concerted efforts by the country at becoming a one-stop-shop for tourists in Africa.