President Buhari is not bedridden - says Benue Gov

The governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, has said President Muhammadu Buhari is not bedridden though he’s sick.

Ortom said this on Thursday, August 3, 2017 while speaking on his encounter with Buhari when he joined some governors to see him in London.

The governor, who maintained that the president was mentally alert throughout the period of his meeting with the governors, believes Nigerians and public office holders should continue praying for the president.

He said: “I was the first person that initiated prayers and I shouted halleluyah when I saw him because God has answered my prayers.

“I urge both Christians and Muslims to pray for Mr. President because that is our duty.

“There is no power without God’s ordination. So those of us who are subjects should continue to pray. We should not be castigating Mr. President or wishing him evil.

“We should be praying for him. If Mr. President is sick, it means all of us are sick; the whole country is sick. It is our responsibility to pray that Mr. President get well so that our country too will be well.

“Mr. President is doing well. When we saw him, he was not in a wheelchair, he was not bedridden. He greeted us, we cracked jokes and he was mentally alert. We discussed about the security situation in the country and he asked us questions about what we are doing.

“Our prayer is that God will consummate his healing. We asked him not to hurry because there is no vacuum. The Acting President is holding forth for him and he is doing very well. By the grace of God, I believe that very soon, he will be with us.”

Ortom was one of the seven Nigerian governors that visited the President in London recently.

President Buhari has been away since May 7, 2017 when he departed Nigeria for a medical follow-up in the UK.