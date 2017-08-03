Home > Local >

Buhari :  'Don't believe reports of advance team flying to Nigeria to receive president'

Buhari 'Don't believe reports of advance team flying to Nigeria to receive president'

The presidency has told Pulse that stories of an advance team flying ahead of Buhari as he prepares to return home, are unfounded.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Buhari shares a laugh with State Governors in his London apartment play

Buhari shares a laugh with State Governors in his London apartment

(Presidency)

Buhari NaijaBet invites Nigerians to bet on ailing President's return
Buhari President meets Obasanjo in London
Osinbajo Acting President urges youths to promote Nigeria’s unity narratives
Buhari President's health critical to APC government's vision, says Ajomale
Osinbajo Acting President says Buhari will fulfil his promises to Nigerians
Buhari President condoles with Bauchi govt over ex-Deputy Gov’s death
Atiku Ex-VP berates APC, says party is undemocratic
Buhari Fayose says Nigeria is more important than President
Aisha Buhari President's Wife canvasses exclusive breastfeeding to ensure healthy babies
Buhari Aso Villa staff ready for President's return
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Two top ranking officials in the Muhammadu Buhari presidency have strongly refuted reports suggesting that an advance party to welcome the ailing leader back home, was dispatched to Nigeria from London in the last couple of hours.

At least two national dailies and a clutch of online news outfits, did report on Wednesday, August 2, 2017, that in anticipation of Buhari’s return to Nigeria “next week”, an advance party from London is already in the country.

Buhari has not set foot in his homeland for some 90 days now.

The Nigerian leader left Nigeria for an open-ended medical vacation on May 7, 2017; after constitutionally handing over the reins of leadership to second in command Yemi Osinbajo.

Governors across the partisan divide in Nigeria, returned from trips to London only recently.

President Muhammadu Buhari meets with a delegation of Nigerian governors in Abuja House, London play Buhari meets Governors in London (Twitter/NGRPresident)

 

The Governors said the president was in fine fettle and will be returning to Nigeria “very soon” once his doctors had handed him the all clear.

Their reports appeared to corroborate those of acting president Osinbajo who reportedly had an hour long meeting with Buhari in London on July 11, before breezing back home to chair a federal executive council meeting hours later.

'AIRCRAFT DISAPPEARS FROM HANGAR'

Amid reports that the president will be returning to Nigeria in the “next couple of days”, a few platforms went to town with stories that the presidential aircraft had suddenly disappeared from its Stansted Airport hangar in the UK; and was ostensibly Nigeria bound.

ALSO READ: Thank you, Mr President, for making CNN laugh at us

However, during exclusive conversations with Pulse, two top ranking officials in the presidency dismissed the reports with a wave of the hand.

“Look...look...when the president is going to arrive, we will make a statement. You guys have to do less of this asking us to confirm speculations”, one of the president’s aides who pleaded anonymity for this story, scolded.

He added that; “Has the president travelled before without you guys knowing where? When the president is going to come back, you’ll get an official statement.

Reno Omokri visits Abuja House in London play Abuja house in London where Buhari is reportedly convalescing (renoomokri/twitter)

 

“All the speculations concerning the president’s arrival are unnecessary. When he’s going to return, Mr. Femi Adesina will make a statement. If he hasn’t made a statement, I don’t think there’s anything to worry about".

The aide also said an advance team for public officials is only put in place for foreign trips and  not for homecomings.

'ADVANCE TEAM' DEFINED

“What is an advance team when someone is coming back to his country?”, the aide asked rhetorically, before going on to render a lecture:

“It is when you are going abroad that you need an advance team. Do you understand? An advance team precedes you on trips abroad, so that when you arrive, they would have made preparations for you as the principal. When you are going home, you don’t need an advance team. Do you get the logic?

“Where are you guys getting all these rumours from? Someone took a photo without any indication...he just put up an old photo there...when the president is coming back, which is going to be soon by the way, Mr Adesina will issue a statement…”

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, and Spokesman to the President, Mr. Femi Adesina play Lai Mohammed and Femi Adesina are presidency spokespersons (Signal)

 

When Pulse rang the mobile of Adesina who is the president’s special adviser on media, we expectedly got very little.

“There’s nowhere our president goes that you don’t get a statement. That’s a tradition whether he’s going out or he’s coming in”, Adesina said curtly.

“So, if the president is coming back, there’s going to be a statement. That’s all I’ll say. Thank you”, Adesina said, before cutting off the line abruptly.

ONE MEDICAL TRIP TOO MANY

This is president Buhari’s third medical vacation within a two year span.

In June of 2016, the president embarked on a trip to London to treat an “infected ear”.

In January of 2017, Buhari left Nigeria yet again for another medical vacation in London. He returned way beyond schedule on March 10, 2017.

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, who first announced that Buhari was critically ill during the 2015 presidential campaign, has staunchly maintained that the Nigerian leader is too incapacitated to govern Africa’s most populous country.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is an Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. His weekends belong to Arsenal. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion Thank you, Mr President, for making CNN laugh at usbullet
2 Biafra Zionist Federation Group declares independence from Nigeriabullet
3 Saraki Why we rejected Magu as EFCC Chairman - Senate Presidentbullet

Local

Osun state governor, Rauf Aregbesola
Aregbesola Osun pensioners stage another protest against Governor
Kwara State Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed
In Kwara Former LG officials get N100m severance
Image of former President Goodluck Jonathan's property looted and vandalised by some police officers
Goodluck Jonathan 4 police officers dismissed for looting ex-President's house
Ayodele Fayose
Fayose Nigerian Army warns Ekiti governor to keep quiet