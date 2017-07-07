Home > Local >

Police say suspected robbers kill Nestle Foods staff

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The police in Ebonyi said one, Michael Nwodom, the Cashier of Nestle Foods Company, was killed by suspected armed robbers in Abakaliki on Friday.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Mr Jude Madu, said the victim  had died before the arrival of the police at the scene of the incident.

“By the time we got there, the victim was already dead and we noticed bullets wounds on his body and his bag had been snatched.

“We learnt that three other  persons were also hit by  pellets of bullets; we are still investigating the matter and we will find the culprits wherever they are,” Madu said.

The PPRO called on the public to alert the police on such kind of incidents.

Upon all advocacy to get the people closer to police for prompt information, the result is still weak.

“Every entry and exist point in the state is manned by police  and  if information had been given on time, we would have gotten them immediately,” Madu said.

He further advised the residents to  use the police emergency numbers: 0703312251 and 07034232135 to report criminal activities. 

