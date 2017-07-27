Home > Local >

Police IG orders redeployment of Area Commanders, DPOs, others

Moshood said the gesture was for act of bravery, gallantry and supreme sacrifice paid by the deceased in active service to his fatherland.

(Daily Post)

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the redeployment of Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers serving along the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria highways starting from Zuba Division of FCT.

Others affected by the order are Inspectors and Rank and Files serving in those Police Divisions.

The Force Spokesman, CSP Jimoh Moshood, in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, said that the measure was to ensure total success of the operations currently ongoing on the route.

It added that new personnel to replace the redeployed ones have been posted to the affected divisions.

The statement disclosed that the exercise was aimed at bringing in new experience and fresh impetus to the fight against kidnappings, armed robberies and other violent crimes on these Highways.

In another development, Idris has given posthumous promotion to late Insp Idris Musa to the rank of an Assistant Superintendent of Police.

Moshood said the gesture was for act of bravery, gallantry and supreme sacrifice paid by the deceased in active service to his fatherland.

He said that Musa would be remembered as one of the heroes of the Nigeria Police Force in the fight against Boko-Haram insurgency in Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Musa died on July 24 from the injuries sustained during an attack from the remnant of Boko-Haram insurgents in Kano on July 23. 

