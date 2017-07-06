Police have commenced investigation into Baale's kidnapping

Following the kidnapping of Shangisha traditional ruler, Yusuf Ogundare, the Lagos Police Command spokesperson, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole has revealed that the command has launched an investigation.

The Baale of Shangisha was reportedly abducted on Wednesday, July 5, 2017, by unknown gunmen who disguised as potential land buyers.

According the Baale’s brother, Mohammed Adams, the victim was invited to CMD Guest House by some unknown men over the phone claiming that they wanted to buy a piece of land.

He stated further that while taking the men to Shangisha for the inspection of the land inside the buyer's Toyota Venza car with unknown registration number, they discovered that the three of the men were armed.

He said the hoodlums diverted the vehicle and on getting to Domino's Pizza Junction, along the CMD Road, Shangisha, he was dropped by the roadside while his brother was taken away to an unknown destination.

Efforts to reach him on the phone proved abortive as he made his way to the police station.

Famous-Cole advised members of the public to come forward with any intelligent information that may lead to the rescue of the traditional ruler and the arrest of his abductors as investigations and tracking of these abductors have commenced.