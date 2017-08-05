Police collaborate to rescue abducted Enugu professor, driver

The Police Command in Enugu State and sister security agencies are collaborating to rescue Prof. Nduka Eya and his driver who were kidnapped by gunmen on Thursday.

The Command’s spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said this in a statement on Friday in Enugu.

Amaraizu said the Enugu-based professor and his driver were abducted in the evening at Independence Layout axis of Enugu metropolis.

“The Enugu State Police Command is working round the clock in partnership with sister security agencies and relevant stakeholders for the rescue and arrest of suspects involved in the alleged abduction of one Prof. Nduka Eya with his Driver.

“Eya and his driver were abducted on Thursday in the evening at Independence Layout axis of the state by yet-to-be identified gunmen.

“The police have yet to establish reason or reasons for their abduction,’’ the police spokesman said.