Police arrest high ranking Boko Haram fighter in Abuja

The police command in Abuja paraded a high ranking suspect of terrorist group, Boko Haram, who was arrested at Gwako village on Sunday, July 23, 2017.

The member, Seth Yakubu Adokwe, who was paraded on Monday, July 24, confessed his involvement with the terrorist group, saying he was appointed as second-in-command of his unit.

The 20-year-old also confessed to participating in deadly attacks that led to the death of many innocent civilians in the northeast region that the group has been terrorising since its insurgency started in 2009.

Speaking about his arrest, Yakubu said he was planning on seeking refuge in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), escaping from Sambisa Forest in Maiduguri, Borno, before sneaking into Abuja on Saturday, July 22 to avoid suspicion.

A tip-off from suspicious villagers led to the intervention of the police who arrested him a day after he showed up.

Yakubu said he joined the group in 2016, after he was conscripted under false pretenses by a man who promised him recruitment into the Nigerian army.

On Sunday, the police command in Kano state also arrested five suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Gayawa village of Ungoggo Local Government Area of the state.

On Saturday, the army reported that nine Boko Haram terrorists surrendered themselves to troops at Buni Yari in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe.