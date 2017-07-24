Home > Local >

Police arrest high ranking Boko Haram fighter in Abuja

Boko Haram Police arrest high ranking member in Abuja

A tip-off from suspicious villagers led to the intervention of the police who arrested him a day after he showed up.

  • Published:
A Nigeria Police Force officer. play

A Nigeria Police Force officer.

(press.)

In Maiduguri 7 killed, 15 injured as suicide bombers attack IDP camps
Boko Haram Dismissed Air Force officer among terrorists arrested by police in Kano
Boko Haram 9 terrorists surrender to troops - Army
Boko Haram Police arrest 5 suspected terrorists in Kano State
Boko Haram Army begin de-radicalisation of 43 repentant insurgents in Borno
Boko Haram Troops kill 3 female suicide bombers in Borno
Boko Haram FG embarks on assessment of liberated communities in Borno
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The police command in Abuja paraded a high ranking suspect of terrorist group, Boko Haram, who was arrested at Gwako village on Sunday, July 23, 2017.

The member, Seth Yakubu Adokwe, who was paraded on Monday, July 24, confessed his involvement with the terrorist group, saying he was appointed as second-in-command of his unit.

The 20-year-old also confessed to participating in deadly attacks that led to the death of many innocent civilians in the northeast region that the group has been terrorising since its insurgency started in 2009.

Speaking about his arrest, Yakubu said he was planning on seeking refuge in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), escaping from Sambisa Forest in Maiduguri, Borno, before sneaking into Abuja on Saturday, July 22 to avoid suspicion.

A tip-off from suspicious villagers led to the intervention of the police who arrested him a day after he showed up.

Yakubu said he joined the group in 2016, after he was conscripted under false pretenses by a man who promised him recruitment into the Nigerian army.

On Sunday, the police command in Kano state also arrested five suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Gayawa village of Ungoggo Local Government Area of the state.

On Saturday, the army reported that nine Boko Haram terrorists surrendered themselves to troops at Buni Yari in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. He buries himself in movies as a favourite pastime to compensate for his social awkwardness.

Top 3

1 Quit Notice Arewa youth group reverses eviction orderbullet
2 Buhari President meets APC Governors in London (Photo)bullet
3 Nnamdi Kanu Buhari will not return – IPOB leader saysbullet

Local

Nigeria's former oil minister Diezani Alison-Madueke is currently on bail in London after being arrested in connection with a British probe into international corruption and money laundering
Diezani EFCC detectives in UK to aid $1.7b money laundering probe
Kwara State Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed
In Kwara Govt says there's no plan to shut down Radio Kwara
Scene of a suicide bombing in Borno - photo for illustrative purpose only.
In Maiduguri 7 killed, 15 injured as suicide bombers attack IDP camps
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari (C) receives in audience the All Progressives Congress delegation in the Abuja House in London
Buhari President doesn’t want to address Nigerians – Femi Adesina