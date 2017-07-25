Home > Local >

Police arrest 5 over kidnapping of Gov Yahaya’s mum

Yahaya Bello Police arrest 5 over kidnapping of Gov’s mum

CSP Moshood said that all the suspects had confessed to the kidnapping of the governor’s mother and other robberies in FCT, Kogi and Niger.

  • Published:
Yahaya Bello play

Yahaya Bello

(Twitter)

Yahaya Bello Ignore those promoting restructuring, says Kogi Governor
Yahaya Bello Gov says Kogi will soon catch up with Lagos state
Yahaya Bello Kogi Govt will reconstitute Grazing Reserve Management Committee
Dino Melaye Senator calls for state of emergency to be declared in Kogi
Dino Melaye ‘I came to pay hospital bills but Yahaya Bello tried to kill me’
Dino Melaye Senator caught on tape boasting that he framed Kogi Gov’s Chief of Staff
Yahaya Bello Senator Dino Melaye drags Kogi governor to court over LG
Abubakar Mahmud NBA President calls for protection of Nigeria’s democracy
In Kogi Govt. donates 10 pick-up vans, 260 motorcycles to Kogi vigilante
Yahaya Bello FG begins pilot implementation of conditional cash transfer in 6 Kogi LGs
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Nigeria Police Force on Tuesday said it had arrested five suspects in connection with the kidnapping of Gov. Yahaya Bello’s Mother in May 2014.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that Hajia Hawawu Bello, 80, mother of Gov. Bello, the then Managing Director of Fair Plus Transport Services, was kidnapped in Uvete, Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi, on May 29 2014.

The suspects are: Iliyasu Suleiman, 44, former Councillor and gang leader, Danjuma Ibrahim, 26, Iliyasu Obadaki, 35, Alhaji Nasiru, 43, and Hafiz Yakubu.

The Force Spokesman, CSP Jimoh Moshood, disclosed this at a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja.

Moshood said that items recovered from the suspects include: two AK 47 rifles; 20 live cartridges; one army camouflage inner wear; two army camouflage pair of trousers and two army camouflage caps.

Others  are; one black Beretta; two plastic guns; three sharp knives and one axe.

He said that all the suspects had confessed to the kidnapping of the governor’s mother and other robberies in FCT, Kogi and Niger.

The Force spokesman said that efforts were being intensified to arrest other fleeing members of the gang while the suspects would be charged to court on completion of investigation.

He enjoined members of the public to cooperate with the Police to prevent crime and criminality in their localities.

In a related development, Moshood said the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, had deployed a joint police team to the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

He said the team comprised Special Police force, Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Squad, the Force Intelligence Team with its headquarters at Rijanah, Kaduna State.

He said that the team was under specific mandate to root out the kidnap for ransom gangs and armed robbery gangs terrorising the route.

Moshood said that the operation was to compliment and augment the ongoing Joint Police/Military operations on ground before now.

“The police personnel will be proactive and work on actionable intelligence at the disposal of the force and carry out massive deployment,” he said.

He said that Idris urged members of the public, especially commuters and people in towns and villages along the road to assist and cooperate with the police.

NAN reports that the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of operation, Mr Hyacinth Dagala, has been mandated to supervise the operation.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Ikoyi Loot 'We're being pressured not to name real owners' - Repsbullet
2 Buhari 7 things we learnt as president meets APC Governorsbullet
3 Nnamdi Kanu Buhari will not return – IPOB leader saysbullet

Local

President Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari Economic expert wants Nigerians to stop blaming President for recession
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara
House of Rep Bill for pharmacists’ body passes second reading
Rotimi Akeredolu
Akeredolu Ondo Gov lauds Nigerian judicial system
Senate Plenary
EGMONT Suspension NFIU bill scales second reading at Senate