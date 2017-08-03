PHOTOS: Abuja natives demand permanent secretary slot

The natives of Abuja are on the streets again.

This time, they are demanding that a native be appointed as permanent secretary by the federal government.

“Since the relocation of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from Lagos to Abuja, no Abuja native has risen to the position of a permanent secretary,” they said.

Lead by the assistant coordinator, Coalition of FCT Indigenous Groups Association, Comrade Ezekiel Dalhatu, the natives barricaded the entrance to the Federal Secretariat denying workers access to their offices.

“Permanent secretary from FCT is non-negotiable,” read inscriptions on their placards.

“You see where the Federal Secretariat is located? That was my uncle’s farm. It was taken over by the federal government without any compensation paid to him. Now, they are saying that a native of this place cannot be a perm sec? That is a lie and we will not accept it," Dalhatu said.