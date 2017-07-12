Pensioners demand probe of bailout funds in Edo

Some pensioners of Edo State Government on Wednesday staged a peaceful protest at the Benin Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged non-payment of their pension entitlements.

In a statement, Spokesman of the commission, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, said the protesting group came under the aegis of “Most Aggrieved Pensioners”.

According to Uwujaren, the pensioners demanded investigation into the utilisation of bailout funds received by the State Government from the Federal Government.

They reportedly bore placards with inscriptions such as; “Mr Governor, Fulfil your 2017 May Day promises to Edo State pensioners without further delay”, “Care for human life and happiness is good governance”, among others.

Mr G. Osemwenkha, who led the group, said the non-payment of their pension by the state government had turned them into beggars and destitutes.

Osemwenkha said the government had no excuse for failing to fulfill its pension obligations having received bailout funds from the Federal Government.

“We are aware that the Federal Government gave the state government the sum of N11.38 billion and another N12.18 billion to pay all outstanding bills in the state.

“But as we speak, we have not been paid our pensions. We can’t pay our bills nor take care of our families.

“We request that the EFCC investigate what the sum sent by the federal government was used for,” he said.

The EFCC Zonal Head, Mailafia Yakuba, commended the protesters for their peaceful conduct.

Yakuba said it was the right of every civil servant who retired successfully to be paid his or her pension, and promised to take their request to the appropriate authority.