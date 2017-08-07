Renowned economist, Pat Utomi has condemned the Biafra Zionist Federation (BZF) for appointing him as the foreign affairs minister in its cabinet which it formed recently.

The BZF recently announced its independence from Nigeria and named some prominent Nigerians as members of its cabinet.

Utomi also denied having any links with the Biafra agitators, saying that he is an advocate of a united and productive Nigeria.

He said “I want to register, in the strongest possible terms, that Biafra Zionist Federation, BZF, is totally alien to me, even by name, and it is very devious for them to have included my name as a cabinet member of its purported Interim National Government.

“I have never had any link with them, whether in word, speech, thought or in person. It is most uncharitable and unthinkable that BZF would seek to relate my hard-earned reputation with its interests. I completely dissociate myself from this body in every ramification.

“My candid preference has and will always be for a solid, united, stable, peaceful and productive Nigeria that has so many opportunities, whether it be economic or social on the basis of its diversity.

“I do not support a break up of our country in whatever manner, and will advise the proponents of BZF to have a rethink and to set out to work towards building a Nigeria that they will be proud of.”

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) recently told newsmen that he is ready to die for Biafra.