Oyo, Osun constitute LAUTECH's Governing Council

Governor Abiola-Ajimobi of Oyo state play

Governor Abiola-Ajimobi of Oyo state

The Oyo and Osun governments have announced the immediate constitution of a seven-man Governing Council for Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH).

A statement issued on Monday in Ibadan by the Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Mr Olalekan Alli, said the newly constituted council would be headed by a retired Head of Service of the Federation, Prof. Oladapo Afolabi.

According to the statement, Prof. Lai Olurode, Prof. Olaide Adedokun, Mr Abiodun Owonikoko, Mr Isiaka Olagoke, Mr Tise Adenipekun and Bade Adesina would serve as members of the Governing council.

Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State and his counterpart form Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola,  acted on the powers conferred on them by the laws establishing the institution as Visitors  met and approved the immediate constitution of the Governing Council of LAUTECH

“The tenure of the Governing Council  as mandated by the University Law  shall be for four years from the date of its inauguration unless determined by the Visitors.

“Visitors have also directed the immediate inauguration of the Governing Council  whose mandate shall also be guided by the provisions of the relevant laws establishing the university,”  the statement  said.

According to the statement,  the visitors are confident that with this development, the ongoing crisis in the institution will  be resolved soon.

“They consequently enjoined all stakeholders to cooperate with the newly constituted council in its determination to realise its mandate,” it added. 

