Oyo Assembly confirms appointment of Civil Service nominees

The Oyo State House of Assembly on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of chairman and members of the State Civil Service Commission as submitted to it by Gov. Abiola Ajimobi.

The house, presided over by Speaker Michael Adeyemo, also confirmed the appointment of the chairman and board members of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

Mr Doja Oladele was confirmed as the commission Chairman, while Mr Festus Akinwale Ojebode, Dr Akeem Ahmadu, Messers Rafiu Oladeni and Isaac Alagbe, were approved as members.

Also, the lawmakers approved the nomination of Mrs Aderonke Makanjuola as the Chairman of SUBEB, while Mrs Yemisi Fakoyede and Deacon Adeniran are members.

Their confirmation followed the house’s resolution in a motion moved by the Chief Whip, Mr Lafi Akinmoyede.

Akinmoyede also called for urgent rehabilitation of damaged Oke-Omi and Ejioku Road on Ibadan-Iwo Road.

He said that the damaged portion of the road had completely cut off residents of the area from other parts of the state.

According to him, this road also served as an alternative route to Ogbomoso and Ilorin.

The house, however, passed the State Animal Feed Mill, 2017 bill after it scaled through the third reading.